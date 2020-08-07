IIFT 2021 Registration to Begin in September 2020 - NTA to launch Application Window at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT 2021 Registration: National Testing Agency (NTA) to begin the IIFT 2021 registration in the 2nd week of September 2020. Candidates would be required to visit the official website, iift.nta.nic.in for online registration of the IIFT application form. Applicants who successfully register for IIFT 2021 exam and will have paid the IIFT application fee will be eligible to appear for the exam on the D-day.

The IIFT application window generally remains open for the period of 45 days and NTA also allows for the IIFT application correction where applicants get a chance to make amends to the faulty details uploaded by them. NTA also allows for Image correction for the candidates who have uploaded a faulty or incorrect image while filling the online IIFT application form. A 'Remove Image Discrepancy' option is activated for the applicants where images of the specified size and dimension can be uploaded again. Find out how to access the image correction window here.

Candidates willing to apply for the IIFT 2021 exam can take a look at tentative dates as NTA has not released the official notification stating the dates for IIFT 2021 exam.

IIFT 2021 Exam Events IIFT Important Dates IIFT Registration begins 2nd week of September 2020 IIFT Registration ends Last week of October 2020 IIFT Application Correction 1st week of November 2020 IIFT 2019 Exam 1st Sunday of December 2020

IIFT exam offers an opportunity to seek admission in MBA (International Business) programme. It is a gateway to IIFT’s Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses with an array of 420 seats as against 360 earlier. The exam will be organised in approximately 20 test cities across the country.

Find out how to get registered for IIFT 2021 exam. Follow these instructions to apply for the upcoming exam.

IIFT 2021 Registration: Documents and Details required to fill IIFT Application Form

Here are few requirements that candidate must ensure before applying for the IIFT 2021 exam.

1. Good internet connectivity

2. Scanned passport photograph in JPG/JPEG format (size between 10 kb–200 kb)

3. Scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format (size between 4 kb–30 kb)

4. Scanned copy of certificates indicating Category and/or subcategory as applicable in JPG/JPEG

format (size between 50 kb–300 kb)

5. A valid e-mail Id for Application registration

6. A valid mobile number for further communication

7. A valid debit/credit card or Net banking account or PAYTM Service to pay the IIFT application fee.

8. A printer connected to the system to print confirmation page.

IIFT 2021: Registration Process

Here are the details of the previous year registration process. The details for the upcoming IIFT 2021 will be updated soon. Till then read how to register for the IIFT exam as the process was followed for previous year:

1. Visit the official website of NTA dedicated to IIFT MBA Entrance exam (iift.nta.nic.in) . You will see a window as shown in the screenshot below.

2. Click on ‘Fill Online Application form’ option

3. You will be redirected to another window to fill the online application form

4. IIFT registration is a 4-step process in which you will be required to provide personal details, academic details, work experience.

As a part of IIFT registration process, candidates need to assure that they follow the steps mentioned as under:

IIFT Application Steps IIFT Application form filling process What you need to do? Step 1 Register for Online Application Form Create a password against the allotted IIFT Application Number. You also need to choose Security Question and enter your Answer. Step 2 Complete the Application Form Using the system generated Application Number

and created Password, login to the IIFT application form and fill in the details required to complete the application process. Step 3 Upload Scanned Images Upload your passport size photograph, signature, caste Certificate if applicable, of the dimension specified by the NTA Step 4 Pay IIFT application fee Candidates can pay IIFT application fee via Upload Scanned Images. After paying the fee, take printout of the confirmation page for future reference

After providing true and correct information, applicants must make the fee payment in 4th step. Application form will deemed to be complete only when the applicant has fulfilled all the steps.

IIFT 2021 Application Fee

In 2020, IIFT along with NTA has decided to keep the application fee of INR 2000/- for the general category candidates. However, applicants belonging to SC/ST/PH Candidates were extended relaxation and were required to make payment of INR 1000/-. Foreign nationals can also apply for the exam by paying an application fee of US $150 or Rs. 9500/-.

Categories IIFT Application Fee (INR) General 2000/- SC/ST/PH 1000/- Foerign Nationals 9500/-

According to IIFT ‘The cost of Prospectus and Application Form is one-time payment of Rs. 2000/- which includes application screening and Entrance Test Fee and the candidates are not required to pay any other fee while sending back the filled-in Application Form to IIFT”.

IIFT Image Correction: Are changes allowed?

NTA allows for making changes in the image discrepancy to rectify the faulty images being uploaded previously. Candidates can remove the discrepancy of the images by following the steps mentioned here:

1. Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the Remove Image Discrepancy option, as shown here

3. After clicking, you will be redirected to the login page

4. Provide your Application No. and Password to login and remove the image discrepancy.

Applicants make necessary changes/modifications in the IIFT 2021 application form As and when the National Testing Agency (NTA) allows for the same. Only some basic information (such as image correction) can be modified as per the decision and discretion of exam conducting committee. Candidates should also note that Category once filled by the candidate in his/her online application form will not be changed under any circumstances.

To know more about the IIFT institute and MBA entrance exam, applicants can Download IIFT 2020-22 prospectus in PDF format.

For more information about IIFT 2021 Exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!