Study at Home
Search

IIFT 2021 Exam Pattern: Check Exam Duration, Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam and Syllabus

Check & Download Latest and detailed IIFT Exam Pattern 2021 here. Know about IIFT Exam Total marks, Marks distribution process, Number of Questions, Exam Duration etc. here.

Aug 7, 2020 11:29 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IIFT Exam Pattern
IIFT Exam Pattern

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2021, a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to MBA (International Business) course. The IIFT 2021 notification is yet to be released by NTA, however, it is expected that the exam will be conducted on the first Sunday of December 2020 like the previous years. IIFT is a computer-based exam and in this article you will read about the IIFT 2021 exam pattern and the changes introduced if any in the exam.

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About IIFT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Let us take a look at IIFT exam pattern for the previous year. The changed in the IIFT 2021 exam pattern will be updated here once the official notification is released by NTA as mentioned above:

IIFT 2021 Exam Pattern 

S.no

IIFT Exam Sections

No. of Questions (approx.)

1

English Usage/ Verbal Ability

20

2

Reading Comprehension

16

3

Logical Reasoning

20

Data Interpretation

20

5

Quantitative Ability

20

6

General Awareness

18
 

Total Questions

114

*The number of questions in each section are subject to change as per the discretion of the examiners.

IIFT 2021 Exam Structure

IIFT Paper Structure

Details

Total Number of Questions

114

Number of Choices per question

4

Marks for Correct Choice

Varied

Deduction for Incorrect Choice

1/3rd of marks allotted

Test duration

120 minutes (2 hours)

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of IIFT 2021 exam, it is important for you to understand the IIFT syllabus as well.

Let us take a look at the syllabus that is expected in IIFT 2021:

English Usage/ Verbal Ability/ Reading Comprehension

  • Grammar
  • Phrases
  • Synonyms

Logical Reasoning

  • Series & Analysis
  • Comparisons
  • Deductions

Data Interpretation

  • Pie Chart
  • Caselets

Quantitative Ability

  • Mensuration
  • Probability

General Awareness

  • Banking
  • Business
  • Politics

IIFT 2021 aspirants must register for the examination within the time period.  Since the exam date is out, therefore aspirants are advised to start their IIFT 2021 preparation as per the exam pattern of IIFT. The IIFT 2021 is expected to be held across 20 test cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Coimbatore among others.

For more details on IIFT 2021 MBA entrance exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Talk to Us!

Related Stories