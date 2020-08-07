IIFT 2021 Exam Pattern: Check Exam Duration, Marking Scheme, Mode of Exam and Syllabus

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) 2021, a national-level MBA entrance exam conducted by NTA for admission to MBA (International Business) course. The IIFT 2021 notification is yet to be released by NTA, however, it is expected that the exam will be conducted on the first Sunday of December 2020 like the previous years. IIFT is a computer-based exam and in this article you will read about the IIFT 2021 exam pattern and the changes introduced if any in the exam.

Let us take a look at IIFT exam pattern for the previous year. The changed in the IIFT 2021 exam pattern will be updated here once the official notification is released by NTA as mentioned above:

IIFT 2021 Exam Pattern

S.no IIFT Exam Sections No. of Questions (approx.) 1 English Usage/ Verbal Ability 20 2 Reading Comprehension 16 3 Logical Reasoning 20 4 Data Interpretation 20 5 Quantitative Ability 20 6 General Awareness 18 Total Questions 114

*The number of questions in each section are subject to change as per the discretion of the examiners.

IIFT 2021 Exam Structure

IIFT Paper Structure Details Total Number of Questions 114 Number of Choices per question 4 Marks for Correct Choice Varied Deduction for Incorrect Choice 1/3rd of marks allotted Test duration 120 minutes (2 hours)

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern of IIFT 2021 exam, it is important for you to understand the IIFT syllabus as well.

Let us take a look at the syllabus that is expected in IIFT 2021:

English Usage/ Verbal Ability/ Reading Comprehension

Grammar

Phrases

Synonyms

Logical Reasoning

Series & Analysis

Comparisons

Deductions

Data Interpretation

Pie Chart

Caselets

Quantitative Ability

Mensuration

Probability

General Awareness

Banking

Business

Politics

IIFT 2021 aspirants must register for the examination within the time period. Since the exam date is out, therefore aspirants are advised to start their IIFT 2021 preparation as per the exam pattern of IIFT. The IIFT 2021 is expected to be held across 20 test cities in India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Coimbatore among others.

