IIFT Test Centres 2020

IIFT 2020: IIFT test centers are important for the candidates applying for the IIFT exam. At the time of IIFT Registrations, you would be asked to choose a test centers as per your convenience and therefore, it is important to carefully read the list of available test centers. The IIFT registration begins from 9th September and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1st Sunday of December 2020.

While registration is an important step in the direction of seeking admission to one of the prestigious MBA institute; test center holds crucial place in ensuring that the aspirants are able to appear in the targeted MBA entrance exam. Until last year, IIFT MBA exam was held across 20 cities in India. However, from 2019 onwards, as NTA will be organising the exam, the updated list of the IIFT test centers is yet to be announced. However, taking cue from previous years trend cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to be among the IIFT test centres. During the registration process, candidates will be asked to select their preference for the IIFT test centres. Hence, candidates are advised to select and finalise the IIFT 2020 test centres as per their convenience. The IIFT admit card will comprise details of the IIFT test centres and venue.

Read on to know more about the IIFT test centres and procedure to change test centre.

IIFT 2020 Test Centres

The table given below brings to you the expected IIFT test centres:

IIFT Test State IIFT Test City Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar/Naharlagun Assam Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar (Assam), Tezpur Andaman and Nicobar PORT BLAIR Andhra Pradesh Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Narasaraopet, Proddatur, Surampalem Bihar Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Arrah Chhattisgarh Bhilai nagar/durg, Bilaspur (chhattisgarh), Raipur Chandigarh Chandigarh/mohali Daman & Diu Daman, Diu Delhi Delhi/New Delhi Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Haveli Gujarat Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad/vapi, Himatnagar Goa Panaji/Madgaon Himachal Pradesh Bilaspur, hamirpur, kangra/palampur, shimla, solan, mandi, una, kullu Haryana Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Yamuna nagar Jharkhand Bokaro steel city, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh Jammu and Kashmir Baramulla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar (j & k) Karnataka Belagavi (Belgaum), Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Davanagere, Gulbarga, Hassan, Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli), Mangaluru(Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamoga (Shimoga), Tumakuru, Udupi/Manipal, Mandya Kerala Alappuzha/Chengannur, Ernakulam/Angamaly/Moovattupuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Lakshadweep Kavaratti Ladakh Leh Meghalaya Shillong Manipur Imphal Madhya Pradesh Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain Maharashtra Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha Mizoram Aizawl Nagaland Dimapur, Kohima Odisha Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur Punjab Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur Puducherry Puducherry Rajasthan Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Udaipur Sikkim Gangtok Tripura Agartala Telangana Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal Tamil Nadu Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari/Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Virudhunagar Uttarakhand Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Nainital, Pantnagar, Roorkee Uttar Pradesh Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Noida/Greater Noida, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur, Varanasi West Bengal Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

Request to change IIFT Test Center

No request to opt for change in IIFT test center will be entertained after the closing date

Candidate must carefully select their preferred test center

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the IIFT exam in December 2020. It is a national level entrance exam which is conducted in order to provide admission to MBA programmes at the IIFT Delhi and Kolkata campus. Until last year, the IIFT 2018 was conducted in offline mode, but this year the exam mode is not certain. IIFT will comprise objective type questions that must be completed in 2 hours duration.

Aspirants can apply for the entrance exam in the second week of September, 2020. The registration process will continue until October 2020. Interested candidates will need to pay registration fee of Rs.2000/- for General category whereas; SC/ ST candidates are required to pay only Rs. 1000/-.

