IIFT Test Centres 2020

During the IIFT registration process, candidates are asked to select IIFT test centres while filling the registratio form. Candidates should select IIFT 2020 test centres as per the convenience from the list of IIFT test centers.

Aug 11, 2020 17:55 IST
IIFT Test Centres
IIFT 2020: IIFT test centers are important for the candidates applying for the IIFT exam. At the time of IIFT Registrations, you would be asked to choose a test centers as per your convenience and therefore, it is important to carefully read the list of available test centers. The IIFT registration begins from 9th September and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on 1st Sunday of December 2020.

While registration is an important step in the direction of seeking admission to one of the prestigious MBA institute; test center holds crucial place in ensuring that the aspirants are able to appear in the targeted MBA entrance exam. Until last year, IIFT MBA exam was held across 20 cities in India. However, from 2019 onwards, as NTA will be organising the exam, the updated list of the IIFT test centers is yet to be announced. However, taking cue from previous years trend cities like Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai are expected to be among the IIFT test centres. During the registration process, candidates will be asked to select their preference for the IIFT test centres. Hence, candidates are advised to select and finalise the IIFT 2020 test centres as per their convenience. The IIFT admit card will comprise details of the IIFT test centres and venue. 

Read on to know more about the IIFT test centres and procedure to change test centre.

IIFT 2020 Test Centres

The table given below brings to you the expected IIFT test centres:

IIFT Test State

IIFT Test City

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar/Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar (Assam), Tezpur

Andaman and Nicobar

PORT BLAIR

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Ongole, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Narasaraopet, Proddatur, Surampalem

Bihar

Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Arrah

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai nagar/durg, Bilaspur (chhattisgarh), Raipur

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/mohali

Daman & Diu

Daman, Diu

Delhi

Delhi/New Delhi

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad/vapi, Himatnagar

Goa

Panaji/Madgaon

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, hamirpur, kangra/palampur, shimla, solan, mandi, una, kullu

Haryana

Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Sonipat, Yamuna nagar

Jharkhand

Bokaro steel city, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazaribagh

Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla, Jammu, Samba, Srinagar (j & k)

Karnataka

Belagavi (Belgaum), Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Davanagere, Gulbarga, Hassan, Dharwad/Hubballi (Hubli), Mangaluru(Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamoga (Shimoga), Tumakuru, Udupi/Manipal,

Mandya

Kerala

Alappuzha/Chengannur, Ernakulam/Angamaly/Moovattupuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Lakshadweep

Kavaratti

Ladakh

Leh

Meghalaya

Shillong

Manipur

Imphal

Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat, Betul, Bhopal, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Rajasthan

 

Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sikar, Sriganganagar, Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tripura

Agartala

Telangana

 

Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal

Tamil Nadu

 

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari/Nagercoil, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Virudhunagar

Uttarakhand

 

Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Nainital, Pantnagar, Roorkee

Uttar Pradesh

 

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareilly, Faizabad, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Noida/Greater Noida,  Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur, Varanasi

West Bengal

Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

Request to change IIFT Test Center

No request to opt for change in IIFT test center will be entertained after the closing date

Candidate must carefully select their preferred test center

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the IIFT exam in December 2020. It is a national level entrance exam which is conducted in order to provide admission to MBA programmes at the IIFT Delhi and Kolkata campus. Until last year, the IIFT 2018 was conducted in offline mode, but this year the exam mode is not certain. IIFT will comprise objective type questions that must be completed in 2 hours duration.

Aspirants can apply for the entrance exam in the second week of September, 2020. The registration process will continue until October 2020. Interested candidates will need to pay registration fee of Rs.2000/- for General category whereas; SC/ ST candidates are required to pay only Rs. 1000/-.

