IIFT 2020: Mark your Calendar with Important Dates

As per the IIFT 2020 notification, the IIFT exam will be conducted in first week of December 2020. The institute has again followed its practise of conducting the exam on the first Sunday of December, in online mode across the country for thousands of aspirants. The IIFT 2020 Registration begins from September 2020 for the interested candidates. IIFT is a popular MBA entrance exam that is a gateway to MBA (IB) course for the aspirants. This year, IIFT has entrusted the responsibility to conduct the MBA entrance exam to National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam timeline of IIFT 2020 will help the aspirants prepare for the exam in a sound manner. Use the exam timeline effectively to devise a foolproof study plan that helps you ace IIFT 2020.

How to use IIFT Timeline effectively?

Earmark the important dates on the calendar or on the reminder of your mobile

1. Regularly visit the official website one week before and after the event is expected to take place, such as admit card announcement

2. Prepare a study plan in blocs, for example, aspirants can prepare 90 days, 60 days, 30 days or 1 week strategy to ace good percentile in the exam

3. Aspirants should appear for mock test after every 15 days to analyse the performance as the deadline to appear in the exam arrives closer.

IIFT 2020 Important Dates

This year, IIFT will be conducting the exam on 1st week of December 2020 with an aim to grant admission to the aspirants in the Delhi and Kolkata campuses of the institute. The registrations for the exam are expected to commence from the second week of September and will last till the last week of October.

So here important dates of the IIFT exam events:

IIFT 2020 Events Important Dates IIFT Registration Commences 2nd week of September 2020 IIFT Registration Ends 2nd week of October 2020 IIFT Admit Card Releases 2nd week of November 2020 IIFT 2020 Exam Date 1st Sunday December 2020 IIFT Result Announcement 2nd week of December 2020

Aspirants can start preparing for the exam as per the dates which are announced in the aforementioned table. Compared to the CAT Exam, number of applicants who sit for IIFT are low, but approximately 60000 aspirants appeared for the exam last year.

IIFT 2020: Important Exam Events

Find out about the important IIFT 2020 exam events here:

IIFT 2020 Exam Registration: IIFT Exam registration will commence from 9th September and will continue till 4th week of October as per the notification released by NTA. Like the previous year, this year also, candidates will have to fill the form online to apply for the exam. Follow the registrations guidelines to fill the application from and for choosing the test centers.

IIFT 2020 Admit Card: IIFT will release the admit card for the candidates from 2nd week of November 2020 onwards. It is an important document which candidates must carry to the IIFT test center as a proof of their candidature for the MBA entrance exam. The applicants who successfully fill the IIFT application from and submit the fees will get access to the IIFT Admit card.

IIFT 2020 Result: Unlike the previous year, when the IIFT result was released generally in the first or second week of January, this year, IIFT result will be declared in 2nd week of December 2020. NTA will be releasing the result for the exam takers.

IIFT 2020 Selection Rounds: After the result announcement, candidates who clear the IIFT cut-off will have to appear for further rounds such as GD/PI/WAT etc. The dates of the further selection rounds will be announced by the institute. Shortlisted candidate will receive the intimation either through the Email, SMS or post as decided by the admission committee of IIFT exam.

For more updates about the IIFT exam, stay tuned to MBA section of jagranjosh.com