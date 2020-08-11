IIFT 2020 Admit Card to be released by NTA at iift.nta.nic.in - Direct link to Download Available

IIFT 2020 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release IIFT 2020 admit card on the official website, iift.nta.nic.in, in for the candidates appearing in the IIFT exam. Candidates can download the IIFT admit card using their login details. The IIFT admit card that was expected to be out in November 2020. Candidates can now download their IIFT hall ticket through the direct link provided below.

Download IIFT 2020 Admit Card - Direct Link

From 2019 onwards, instead of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), NTA is at the helm of affairs for managing and conducting the MBA entrance exam. Candidates would be informed about the major exam events and the procedure to be followed as and when the notification would be released by either NTA or IIFT.

Until last year, aspirants could download the IIFT admit card from the official website of the institute by providing their login details (i.e. Candidate login ID and Password). This year, with the involvement of NTA, the IIFT admit card is expected to be released by them.

IIFT 2020 Admit Card: How to download?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card from the official website i.e. iift.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx. The IIFT Admit Card window will appear in the following format on the IIFT official website

Read the steps mentioned below to download the IIFT admit card issued by the exam conducting body:

Download IIFT 2020 Admit Card

Here are the steps that candidates must follow to download the IIFT admit card. IIFT Admit card is an important document which is mandatory to carry at the test center. Candidates are required to carry an identification proof along with the admit card to the IIFT test center. Read on the steps to know how to download IIFT 2020 admit card:



Visit the official website

Click on the official link of ‘Admit Card Download’

Fill in your name and application number

After filling the details, click on the 'Submit’ button

IIFT admit card/hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out of the IIFT hall ticket / admit card

After downloading the IIFT 2020 Admit Card, aspirants can check for the following information mentioned on the admit card:

Name of the Candidate

Roll number/ Application number of candidate

Date and time of the Exam

Name of the Test Centre

Complete address of Test centre

IIFT reporting time, venue and date

Instructions related to the examination to be followed by test takers

Candidate’s signature along with the image

In case any of the above mentioned information is missing, candidates must immediately contact the admission helpdesk. Admit card is an important document which all the exam takers must keep safe with them till the entire admission process is not over. Aspirants are required to keep a hard copy of the admit card safe with them. Admit card is required in the admission process at later stages as well.

Documents required as Valid Identification Proof

Candidates are required to carry any one of these identification proof to the examination hall along with the admit card. Entry without both the documents is not permissible in the test center. Read on to find out about the documents that are used as identification proofs:

1. Pan Card

2. Voter ID Card

3. College I- Card

4. Driving License

5. Passport

Important Dates - IIFT 2020 Exam

IIFT exam is conducted annually in the month of December. Here is a glimpse of the exam timeline for the IIFT exam aspirants:

IIFT Exam Events Dates IIFT Registration Commences September 2020 IIFT Admit Card Releases 4th week of November IIFT Exam Date 1st Sunday of December 2020

For more information on IIFT entrance exam, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com