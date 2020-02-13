MBA at IIMs: Preparation for Placements

MBA Placements are one of the hottest and most discussed topics among the MBA aspirants and students. However, securing a good job offer during MBA Placement Process at top B-schools in India is a tough ask. To help you, Jagranjosh.com has asked CAT Toppers and students from IIM Calcutta to share a their experience about MBA Placement Process. This will help you to understand what goes on during MBA Placement Process and how students from top MBA Colleges in India, including IIMs, prepare for MBA Placements. So, let’s find out! Samiksha Srivastava - President – Entrepreneurship Cell IIM Calcutta For the upcoming placement season there is a lot of anxiety. Because, once you come to IIM Calcutta, you realize that how-so-ever good you are in your own place; once you come here you are among the best minds of the country. So, you have to maintain your position on the campus. In order to prepare well for the upcoming placement season, I am making sure that I am abreast of all the technologies and whereabouts that are going around in the country, especially in the corporate world. I am getting the right knowledge of the sector of my interest. I am consulting people from the corporate world to understand what the sector might look like, what are the short-term and long-term prospects of that sector and which company do I want to get into. It is a long process, which I think, cannot be done in a short span. It takes time to understand what you want to do and it takes time to understand how you should get it. So, I think MBA candidates should take such small steps every day to develop a better understanding of what they want to achieve through the placement process. Abhilash Bhatia -

Alumni Secretary – Student Council IIM Calcutta Preparation for MBA placements goes on throughout the year. If you focus well on your studies and are honest with your academics, you will not need a separate preparation strategy for MBA Placements. For instance, if you are paying proper attention in the class and follow everything that your professors are teaching, add to that an honest attempt on your part to study well; then getting placed is not a difficulty process. Placement Preparation will happen on its own, if you are honest about your academic studies. Parita Shah - Overall Coordinator – Intaglio (Annual Business Summit) IIM- Calcutta Knowing and understanding, what’s the current scenario in India and what’s happening in the business world as well as at the global level, is the best way to prepare for MBA Placements. In addition to that, you should also play a lot of attention to Finance and try and learn what goes on in the world of finance to get good MBA Placement. Anusha - Vice President – Public Relations IIM Calcutta Toastmasters With MBA Placements in mind, a lot of things have changed since I came to IIM Calcutta. Right from the books I read to the way I perceive and understanding current happening in the country. For instance, the books I read have entirely changed from fiction or non-fiction to business. Similarly, after joining MBA, one also gets a lot of exposure to different segments of businesses, including marketing and finance. So, you also need to stay updated and abreast of the latest happenings in these fields as well. For instance, I am targeting marketing. So, I stay in touch with our professors, especially the ones who specialize in marketing. I keep asking them about the recent developments in marketing domain and try to understand what is actually happening in the field of marketing. In addition, candidates also need to know, understand and analyze the current corporate changes, know about the new and emerging start-ups and compare them against the established companies. TLN Gupthaji - President – Student Council IIM Calcutta At IIMs or any other B-school, most of the students look at placements as a by-product. During our time at a B-school, we learn from our professors and have plenty of opportunity to get the relevant exposure. In addition, we also perform case studies and learn from our experience as well as our peers. So, this way, the prime focus during MBA is on learning and MBA placements is considered as a by-product. For more such interesting articles about MBA at IIMs and Placement tips, please visit www.jagranjosh.com/mba.