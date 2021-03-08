IISC Administrative Assistant Result 2021 Out, Download Selection List for DV @iisc.ac.in

IISC Administrative Assistant Result 2021: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has uploaded the result of recruitment test for the post of Administrative Assistant. Candidates, who participated in IISC Administrative Assistant Exam on 10 December 2020, can download IISC Result from the official website of IISC i.e. iisc.ac.in.

IISC Administrative Assistant Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IISC Bangalore Administrative Assistant, directly, through the link below link:

IISC Administrative Assistant Result Download Link

Candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for for document verification. IISC Administrative Assistant DV Date for scrutiny of original and valid certificates will be announced shortly.

How to Download IISC Administrative Assistant Result 2021 ?

Visit the official website of IISC i.e. iisc.ac.in Go to ‘News & Events’ Section and then click on ‘Positions Open’ It will re-direct you to a new page where you are required to click on ‘Candidates Shortlisted for Document Verification’ given under “Admin Assistants recruitment” Download IISE Bangalore Administrative Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

IISC Administrative Assistant Final Selection will be done on the basis of written Aptitude Test (80% weightage) and Academic performance (20% weightage) in bachelor’s degree including language papers.

IISC Bangalore had published the recruitment notification for filling 85 vacant vacancies for the positions of Administrative Assistant in the month of October 2020.