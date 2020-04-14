IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Assistant Professor and Other Posts

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.
Important Date:
Closing Date for submission of Application: 30 April 2020
IISER Bhopal Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor Grade 2
- Assistant Professor Grade 1
- Associate Professor
- Professor
Eligibility Criteria for IISER Bhopal Faculty Posts Job
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor Grade 2 - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability
- Assistant Professor Grade 1 - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability.Minimum 3 years of industrial/ research/ teaching/ experience, excluding however, the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D.
- Associate Professor - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability and leadership skills. Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor/ Senior Scientific Officer/ Senior Design Engineer.
- Professor - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability and leadership skills. Minimum 10 years of teaching/research experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor.
How to Apply for IISER Bhopal Faculty Posts 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Application in the prescribed format should be sent to the Head of the respective department(s), with a copy to Dean, Faculty Affairs (Email id: dofa@iiserb.ac.in):
|
Department
|
E-mail Address
|
Biological Sciences
|
hod_bio@iiserb.ac.in
|
Chemical Engineering
|
hod_che@iiserb.ac.in
|
Chemistry
|
hod_chm@iiserb.ac.in
|
Data Sciences and Engineering
|
dofa@iiserb.ac.in
|
Earth and Environmental Sciences
|
hod_ees@iiserb.ac.in
|
Economic Sciences
|
hod_eco@iiserb.ac.in
|
Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
|
hod_eecs@iiserb.ac.in
|
Humanities and Social Sciences
|
hod_hss@iiserb.ac.in
|
Mathematics
|
hod_maths@iiserb.ac.in
|
Physics
|
hod_phy@iiserb.ac.in