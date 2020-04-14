Study at Home
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Assistant Professor and Other Posts

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Apr 14, 2020 19:32 IST
IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal (IISER Bhopal) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

Important Date:

Closing Date for submission of Application: 30 April 2020

IISER Bhopal Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Professor Grade 2
  • Assistant Professor Grade 1
  • Associate Professor
  • Professor

Eligibility Criteria for IISER Bhopal Faculty Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

  • Assistant Professor Grade 2 - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability
  • Assistant Professor Grade 1 - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability.Minimum 3 years of industrial/ research/ teaching/ experience, excluding however, the experience gained while pursuing Ph.D.
  •  Associate Professor - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability and leadership skills. Minimum 6 years of teaching/research experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor/ Senior Scientific Officer/ Senior Design Engineer.
  • Professor - Ph.D. with a first class or equivalent at the preceding degree and an excellent academic record throughout, in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability and leadership skills. Minimum 10 years of teaching/research experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor.

How to Apply for IISER Bhopal Faculty Posts 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Application   in   the   prescribed   format   should   be sent   to   the   Head   of   the   respective department(s), with  a copy to Dean, Faculty Affairs   (Email id: dofa@iiserb.ac.in):

Department 

E-mail Address

Biological Sciences

hod_bio@iiserb.ac.in

Chemical Engineering

hod_che@iiserb.ac.in

Chemistry

hod_chm@iiserb.ac.in

Data Sciences and Engineering

dofa@iiserb.ac.in

Earth and Environmental Sciences

hod_ees@iiserb.ac.in

Economic Sciences

hod_eco@iiserb.ac.in

Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences

hod_eecs@iiserb.ac.in

Humanities and Social Sciences

hod_hss@iiserb.ac.in

Mathematics

hod_maths@iiserb.ac.in

Physics

hod_phy@iiserb.ac.in



