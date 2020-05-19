IISER Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Office Assistant Post

IISER Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER Mohali ) has invited applications for the Project Office Assistant Post for 1 year. Eligible applicants can apply for Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER Mohali) Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.

The Project Assistant will run the Quest office at IISER Mohali and help the theme coordinator with all the administrative process related to all the projects in the theme, interaction with DST New Delhi, and other office work.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 20 May 2020

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali (IISER Mohali) JProject Office Assistant Post

IISER Project Office Assistant Vacancy Details

Project Office Assistant : 01Post

Consolidated Emoluments

Rs. 22,000 per month

Eligibility Criteria for IISER Project Office Assistant Job

Educational Qualification:

Master’s Degree with good academic record, a knowledge of computers (knowledge of LaTeX and Linux is preferred), handling of financial accounts and spreadsheets, correspondence handling, database handling and other office work.

IISER Project Office Assistant Notification Download Here Click Here IISER Official Website Link Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

How to Apply for IISER Project Office Assistant Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates should send the application by email in the prescribed format along with Bio-Data addressed to arvind@iisermohali.ac.in on or before 20 May 2020.