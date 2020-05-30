IISER Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Office Assistant Posts

IISER Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune has invited applications for the post of Office Assistant on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can attend walk in interview on 12 June 2020.

Important Date

Interview Date - 12 June 2020

Time - at 9.30 AM

Venue - Seminar Room No. 24, 1 st Floor, Main Building, IISER Pune, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pashan, Pune – 411008

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune Office Assistant Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 01 Post

Salary:

Rs. 25,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for IISER Office Assistant Job

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in Commerce minimum 55% marks / equivalent grade

Minimum 2 years of experience in finance and accounts.

Age Limit:

Not more than 25 years as on 12 June 2020.

IISER Pune Office Assistant Notification Download Here Click Here IISER Pune Official Website Link Click Here

How to Apply for IISER Pune Office Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can attend the interview along with Duly filled prescribed application form (available below advertisement link, self-attested photocopies of certificates in support of educational qualification, experience, date of birth and in support of information submitted in the application form and Original certificates at Seminar Room No. 24, 1 st Floor, Main Building, IISER Pune, Dr. Homi Bhabha Road, Pashan, Pune – 411008 on 12 June 2020 at 9:30 AM

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune is a premier autonomous institution established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, for promotion of high quality science education and research in the country.