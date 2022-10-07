IISER Bhopal Hiring For Various Non-Teaching Posts @iiserb.ac.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IISER has invited online application for the 75 Non-teaching post on its official website. Check IISER recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Bhopal has published notification for recruitment to the 75 Non-teaching post including Office

Assistant, Lab Assistant, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Executive Engineer (Civil/Electrical) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 October 2022.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Master's Degree/B.E. / B. Tech/ Bachelor/MBBS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022:

Advertisement No. NT-O1 /2022

Important Dates for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 October 2022

Vacancy Details for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022:

Librarian-01

Superintending Ensineer-01

Deputy Resistrar-01

Executive Engineer(Civil/Electrical)-02

Assistant Resistrar-08

Sports Officer-1

Medical Officer-01

Senior Superintendent-03

Physical Education Instructor-01

Suoerintendent-05

Junior Engineer(Civil /Electrical)-04

Technical Assistant (Lab)-02

Technical Assistant (lT)-01

Jr. Library Suoerintendent-01

Offrce Assistant (MS)-01

Jr. Technical Assistant (Lab/IT)-09

Jr. Office Assistant-02

Junior Assistant (MS)-14

Lab Assistant-06

Attendant (Labi lT)-11

Eligibility Criteria for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Librarian- Master's Degree in Library Science/Information Science/ Documentation

Science with at least 55o/o marks or anequivalent grade in a point scale wherever

the grading system is followed.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in library science / information science / documentation / archives and manuscript-keeping.

3. Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/experience/salary and others.



Click Here: IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022 PDF



How to Apply for IISER Bhopal Recruitment 2022:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before October 25 October 2022. Hardcopy of the same along with all required documents as mentioned in the notification should be reached to the Recruitment Section of the Institute on or before 31 October 2022, by 1700 Hrs.