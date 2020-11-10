IIT Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Online @iitd.ac.in

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for the post of Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical). Eligible and interested applicants can apply for the posts through online mode on official website iitd.ac.in on or before 27 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application forms: 27 November 2020

IIT Delhi Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant Administration (Non-Technical)- 18 Posts

UR - 4 Posts

EWS - 5 Posts

SC - 2 Posts

ST - 3 Posts

OBC - 4 Posts

IIT Delhi Jr Assistant Salary:

Rs. 21700- 69100/- Level 3 of Pay Matrix as per 7 th CPC

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Delhi Jr Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelors Degree in any discipline from recognized university with at least 55% marks.

Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications like M.S Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is a must.

Age Limit:

27 years

How to Apply for IIT Delhi Jr Assistant Recruitment 2020 ?

The candidates are required to apply only only from 07 November 2020 to 27 November 2020 upto 05:00 p.m. Both dates are inclusive.

IIT Delhi Jr Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link

Application Fee:

Rs. 200/-