IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for JE, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts

IIT Mandi Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has invited applications for the Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Manager and Associate Professor Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official website (https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/) on or before 09 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date to send Application: 09 April 2020

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Horticulture)

Junior Engineer (Horticulture)

Assistant Manager (Guest House)

Salary:

Assistant Engineer (Horticulture) - Rs. 50,000 - 60,000

Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - Rs. 35,000 - 40,000

Assistant Manager (Guest House) - Rs. 24,000 - 28,000

Eligibility Criteria for JE, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Horticulture) - B.Sc./B.Tech. degree or equivalent in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry from a recognized University with 08 years’ experience in Horticulture activities including Nursery Management & Landscaping. Or M.Sc./M.Tech. degrees or equivalent in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry from a recognized University with 05 years’ experience in Horticulture activities including Nursery Management & Landscaping.

Junior Engineer (Horticulture) - B.Sc./B.Tech. degree or equivalent in Horticulture/Agriculture/Forestry from a recognized University with minimum 01 year experience in relevant field

Assistant Manager (Guest House) - Master’s degree in Business Administration/Hotel Management/Tourism Management or equivalent with 02 years of relevant experience Or Bachelor’s degree in Business Management/Hotel Management/Tourism Management or equivalent with 04 years of relevant work experience.

How to Apply for IIT Mandi JE, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Manager Posts

Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the IIT Mandi official website (https://www.iitmandi.ac.in/) on or before 04 April 2020.

IIT Mandi JE, Assistant Engineer and Assistant Manager Recruitment Notification PDF



Online Application Link