IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 for 109 Junior Technician & Other Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Indian Institute of Technology, Patna Recruitment 2023 for Junior Technician & Other Posts : The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna has announced the recruitment for the positions of Junior Technician & Other Posts. All the relevant information regarding the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology located in Patna has announced that it is looking to hire candidates for the position of Junior Technician and several other roles. Interested and qualified individuals can apply for the job online by visiting the official website of IIT Patna, which is iitp.ac.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 109 job vacancies in the organization. The application process began on April 20 and will continue until May 15, 2023. To be considered for this job, candidates need to meet certain eligibility criteria, which are available on the official website.

Indian Institute of Technology Patna Recruitment 2023

The selection process will also be conducted by the organization and further details about the same can also be found on the website. If you are interested in applying for this job, make sure to visit the official website to know more about the job vacancies, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

To apply for these positions, candidates must visit the official website and register themself with a valid email id and password. Candidates must read the detailed notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application process.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Indian Institute of Technology, Patna has invited applications for the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Institute of Technology, Patna Posts Name Junior Technician & Other Posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 15, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Qualification

The IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 22 to 48 years can apply for the recruitment announced by Indian Institute of Technology, Patna. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

To apply for the position of Junior Assistant, the candidate must have completed their graduation in any subject and should possess at least one year of experience. For the position of Junior Attendant, the candidate must have passed their 10th standard and should have at least one year of experience. If applying for the position of Junior Accountant, the candidate should have completed their graduation in commerce and should have a minimum of two years of experience.

In the case of the Junior Mechanic position, the candidate should have a B.Tech degree in Mechanical, Mechanical Production, Manufacturing, Mechatronics, Automobile, or Space Engineering. Alternatively, the candidate can also possess a diploma in Aerospace Engineering with a duration of three years, along with a minimum of two years of experience. If the candidate has completed ITI, they should possess a minimum of five years of experience to be eligible for the position of Junior Mechanic.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 109 job openings for positions of Junior Technician & Other Posts. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Number of Posts Deputy Registrar 2 Superintending Engineer 1 Deputy Librarian 1 Technical Officer / Scientific Officer 3 Medical Officer 3 Assistant Registrar 5 Junior Engineer 4 Junior Technical Superintendent 17 Physical Training Instructor 1 Senior Library Information Assistant 1 Junior Superintendent 7 Junior Accountant 8 Junior Mechanic/Junior Technician 27 Junior Assistant 14 Junior Attendant (Multi Skilled) 14 Public Relation Officer (on contract) 1





IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already started and will end on May 15, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the bank's official website, Indian Institute of Technology, Patna.hp.gov.in.

How to apply for IIT Patna Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 for Junior Technician & Other Posts once the application process begins

Candidates must possess all the required qualifications and be eligible to apply for the posts they are interested in. The organization has provided a prescribed application link, which candidates can use to apply for the desired posts. While filling out the application form, candidates must provide all the necessary details that are required for the particular post they are applying for. Candidates should also attach all the mandatory documents and certificates that are necessary for the post they are applying for. The application address provided below should be used by candidates to apply for the recruitment process.

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Download Application Form

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

IIT Patna Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process has already commenced. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.