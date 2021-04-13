IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021 for 139 Group A, B & C posts, Apply Online for IIT Non Teaching Staff @iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Finance Officer, GDMO, Hindi Officer, Sr. Scientific Officer, Coach, Junior Superintendent, Junior Technical Superintendent, Pharmacist, Junior Lab Assistant, Junior, Assistant, Driver & other posts under Group A, B and C Category. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 May 2021.

A total of 139 vacancies will be recruited. The candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts by following the instructions given below including the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 April 2021

Last date for submission of application: 11 May 2021

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No. of Vacancies Group A Finance Officer 01 General Duty Medical Officer 02 Hindi Officer 01 Assistant Sports Officer 01 Sr. Scientist Officer 01 Group B Junior Technical Superintendent 01 Assistant Security Officer 01 Coach 06 Junior Superintendent 32 Group C Pharmacist 01 Junior Lab Assistant 52 Junior Assistant 39 Driver 01 Total 139

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Finance Officer - Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC 7 point scale.

GDMO - MBBS from a recognized University with at least 2 years of experience.

Assistant Sports Officer - Masters Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in sports science with at least 55% Marks with a consistently good academic record.

Senior Scientific Officer - Ph.D. in computer science & engineering/information technology+ 7 years relevant experience or ME/MTech in computer science & engineering information technology with a first class or its equivalent grade + 10 years relevant experience.

Junior Technical Superintendent - M.Sc. Or B.Tech./B.E. or B.Sc. With two years relevant experience or MCA with one year experience.

ASO- Graduate with 4 years relevant experience.

Junior Superintendent- Master’s Degree or Bachelor’s Degree with two years relevant experience.

Pharmacist - 10 + 2 or its equivalent; Diploma or Degree in Pharmacy granted by an Institution of the central/state govt. Or an institution recognized by the Central or State Govt.

How to apply for IITR Non Teaching Staff Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from April 12, 2021 to May 11, 2021. To apply online & for important instructions to the candidates, please visit Institute's website www.iitr.ac.in. Applicants are advised to visit Institute's website regularly for any update related to this advertisement.