IIT Hyderabad Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IITH Recruitment 2023: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has released notification for 89 Non-Teaching posts on its official website. Check the notification pdf and others here.

Get all the details of IITH Recruitment here, apply online link

IITH Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) has released notification for various Non-Teaching posts in the Employment News ( 04-10) November 2023. A total of 89 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive against Advt. No. IITH/2023/NF/15 for the posts including Section Officer, Executive Assistant, Staff Nurse, Junior Engineer (Civil) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 12, 2023.

IITH Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application for these posts is November 12, 2023

IITH Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group A Posts 01 Group B Posts 30 Group A Posts 58

IITH Educational Qualification 2023

Public Relations Officer: First class Post graduate degree in Mass Communication/ Journalism/ Management or equivalent. Minimum 5 Years' experience in the fields of Administration/ Public Relation activities of an organization including conducting meetings/ programmes, issuing press releases and handling hospitality needs.

Technical Superintendent: First-class ME/MTech in Geotechnical Engineering with at

least 3 year of relevant experience OR First-class BE/BTech in Civil Engineering with at least 5 years of relevant experience.

Staff Nurse:

Intermediate or 10+2 or equivalent and must have passed the examination of 3-year course in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with 1st class or equivalent grade held by Nursing Council.

5 years of relevant experience in the hospital of Govt./Semi Govt./ Central autonomous bodies/

reputed hospitals.

reputed hospitals. Valid Registration with Nursing Council

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





IITH Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply Online For IITH Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.