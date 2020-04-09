IITM Last Date 2020 for Project Scientist and Other Posts Extended due to COVID-19 @tropmet.res.in

IITM Last Date 2020 for Project Scientist Extended : Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) has extended the last date for submission of application for the Project Scientist and other Posts on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the short notification regarding the extension of the last date on the official website of IITM - tropmet.res.in.

According to the short notification released by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, it has extended last date for online applications by 15.04.2020 for ADVERTISEMENT NO. PER/02/2020, in view of COVID19.

All candidates willing to apply for the various posts under advertisement no-PER/02/2020, can apply for these posts now till 15 April 2020.

It is noted that Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) had released Advertisement No. PER/02/2020 dt 28 Feb. 2020 for recruitment for the post of Executive Director, Project Scientist E, Project Scientist D, Project Scientist C, Project Scientist B and Computer Application Support Scientist under various projects at IITM.



