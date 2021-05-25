IMS and Sum Hospital Gets NABH Certification

Bhubaneswar, May 24: Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA), has received the prestigious accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

The accreditation, which came into force with effect from May 13, 2021 will continue for four years.

NABH is a constituent board of the Quality Council of India.

IMS and SUM Hospital has received the NABH accreditation for the second time.

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University’s achievements in a nutshell

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here jumped four spots to be ranked among the top 20 universities in the country as the rankings in the different categories by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2020 were announced by the Union minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in June 2020.

In the Engineering category, SOA was ranked 34th while in the category for Medical Colleges it was placed 23rd in the country this year. SOA’s faculty of dental sciences, which entered the ranking process for the first time this year, has been nationally ranked 12th. As per the new ranking for 2020, the faculties of the university’s medical sciences and dental sciences are the top ranked such institutions in Odisha.

The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University, counted among the leading higher education institutions of the country, has been ranked among the top 50 in India in the latest QS India University Rankings 2020. SOA has also been ranked 15th among the top 50 Deemed to be Universities in the country in the latest Outlook-ICARE India University rankings for 2019, making it the highest ranked such university in Odisha.

The department of Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), of SOA, has now become the 4th institute in the country to get 3 of its programs accredited by the reputed Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA. Adding yet another feather to its glowing cap, SOA has been ranked fourth in the country in the Swachh Campus Ranking for 2019 conducted by the HRD ministry.

Nine different institutions function under the SOA umbrella offering 95 academic programmes in engineering and technology, medical sciences, dental sciences, management sciences, hospital administration, pharmaceutical sciences, biotechnology, nursing, hospitality and tourism management, legal studies and agricultural sciences. Around 12,000 students including from six different countries study in the university.

Salient Features of SOA University

• 127 Acres campus

• 4,47,395 sqm. Built-up Area

• 13 Research Centres

• 38 Research Labs

• 197 e-Enabled Classrooms

• State-of-the-art1400-seat auditorium alongside four other auditoria

• 10 Student Activity Centres

• Multiple ISP Connectivity (more than 2Gbps)

• Fully Wi-Fi Campus

• 37 National Collaborations

• 27 International Collaborations

• High-end Multi-disciplinary Research in Emerging Areas

• Fully Automated Libraries with Ample Print Learning Resources

• Adequate e-Resources with e-Databases

• Fellowship for Doctoral and Post-Doctoral Programmes

• Scholarship for Meritorious Students

