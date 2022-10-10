In conversation with Millennials & Gen Z “Uncomfortable Conversation around Home”

Our generation is a lot more open to newer ideas than our parents’; our parents are more progressive than their parents and so on and so forth, right? Then how is it that we still have topics that are unmentionable at home? It's because times have changed and so have taboos! Check the major takeaways from the conversation with Millennials & Gen Z about “Uncomfortable Conversation around Home”

With time, the topics of uncomfortable conversations around our homes have evolved. What used to be uncomfortable a decade back, is an open topic of discussion now. But does that mean there are no more topics for uncomfortable conversation around home anymore? Mona Mehra of Vision organised the webinar on topic Uncomfortable Conversation around Home for the #Voicesforhappyhomes campaign. Let’s find out more.

The mentor speakers in the session were

Principal & Happiness Coach – Ms. Vasudha Arora

and Educationist & Thoughts Architect, Founder UrSoulSoup - Ms. Rajni Julka.



The speakers were

Mr. Nowpada Ramgopal - Corporate HR with 2 years of experience with TaskUs,

Ms. Nikeeta Mehra - Psychology (Hons) Student, Delhi University,

Mr. Rachit Sood - Ex- Student Shoolini University, HP & Master Scholar at Gachon University, Global Campus, South Korea and

Ms. Reshu Sharma - BTech- CSE Student, Chandigarh University.

Excerpts from the Interactive Session

Many parents of teenagers are seeing such feelings play out at home and, in the face of all this discomfort, want to help. How do youth bear unpleasant feelings?

Over the past several years, I have watched a general misconception take hold about the definition of mental health. Many people have to come to assume wrongly that psychological health — like physical health — means feeling good. Psychological health, however, is not about being free from emotional discomfort, but about having the right feeling at the right time, and being able to bear the unpleasant ones, says the “Principal & Happiness Coach – Ms. Vasudha Arora from Hyderabad.”

But there’s another route we could take that might serve our teenagers better in the long run. We could, at this challenging time, help them make room for uncomfortable emotions. As a psychologist, this strikes me as a worthwhile caregiving effort, says the “Educationist & Thoughts Architect – Founder UrSoulSoup- Ms. Rajni Julka, New Delhi/Chandigarh.”

Many parents of teenagers are seeing such feelings play out at home and, in the face of all this discomfort, want to help. Our first instinct may well be to try to sweep away our teenagers’ worries with brooms of reassurance, coach them on how to “stay positive” and encourage them to use this strange timeout from their regular lives to be as productive as possible, says the Founder for “Voice for Happy Homes – Vision Search – Ms. Mona Mehra, New Delhi.”

This Campaign for “Voice for Happy Homes” is the vision of all 3 Atmanirbhar & empowered Woman with key initiation by Ms. Mona Mehra of Vision Search on helping home an abode where peace dwell and value & ethics are key for letting the youth to be intact to their roots. Youth across the globe were Key speakers on the Panel for “Uncomfortable conversation – Millennial Gen Z'' that was held online on 30th September 2022 discussing their uncomfortable areas that has made many adolescents and youth face hardships in real life challenges.

Mr. Ram Nowpada, Corporate HR with 2 years of experience with TaskUs says it is injustice and unacceptable for a country like Japan to promote alcohol consumption for youth to increase the country GDP. Country that is well known for its tradition, value, ethics has also reached a potential of compromising the Youth and their life;

Mr. Rachit Sood, Ex- Student Shoolini University, HP & Master Scholar at Gachon University, Global Campus, South Korea shared his thoughts about how money strata has created status symbol and differences among the groups of youth; though India is still better for tier 2 places like Himachal Pradesh where the human value to help & support still exist;

Ms. Nikeeta Mehra, Psychology (Hons) Student, Delhi University is a firm believer that social media validation has created a gap among kids and parents/home as todays youth find their happiness when a third person on social media platform gives appreciation on the posts through likes & comments. Though it is a dangerous sign of an unknown factor being the happiness indicator in life creating gaps at home and;

Ms. Reshu Sharma, BTech- CSE Student, Chandigarh University has emphasised on the recent social media MMS case in one of the universities. She states that social media use can also negatively affect teens, distracting them, disrupting their sleep, and exposing them to bullying, rumour spreading, unrealistic views of other people's lives and peer pressure. The risks might be related to how much social media teens use.

But for most of us, the situation right now is difficult but not devastating. We can help our teenagers square up to their unwanted emotions and guide them toward the most adaptive ways to manage their psychological distress living with happy associations at home.

Don’t confuse emotionality with fragility - Parents can worry that an intensely upset teenager might be approaching some perilous psychological edge, and teenagers can even have the same concern about themselves. But in fact, there’s a lot of cushions built into the system. We can help our teenagers by responding to their distress in ways that are empathic and supportive, rather than anxious or minimising.

We should also make sure our adolescents understand that feeling troubled during troubling times is not, on its own, grounds for concern — if anything, it’s likely to be evidence of their robust mental health.

We might warmly say, “It makes sense that you’re worried about what’s ahead. In fact, it would very be strange if you weren’t. I do think you’ll find your way, but this is certainly a disrupted time.”

Let teens know that enduring hard times can pay off – Advocates the Mentors & the Host of the show.

Even under normal conditions, the most constrained teenagers I care for are those who avoid the unfamiliar for fear of experiencing psychological distress. The paths they are willing to tread are startlingly narrow. If we can take this moment to help our teenagers embrace a view of psychological health that includes feelings both easy and hard — to find that they can withstand emotional discomfort — they’ll come out of this pandemic with more freedom than they had before.

You can watch the complete webinar at - https://www.facebook.com/784717916/videos/659948215342694/