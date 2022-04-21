Inauguration of Residential Premises for faculties in VIT Bhopal

Founder and Chancellor of VIT Group of Institutions Dr. G. Viswanathan inaugurated the residential facility in VIT Bhopal Campus. In a ceremony the Vice President, Shri Sankar Viswanthan and Trustee Smr. Ramani Balasundaram performed puja and initiated the house warming ceremony. The Hon'ble Chancellor distributed the keys to the first set of residents of their respective flats. He said that we are committed towards the establishment of a beautiful, safe and well laid out campus. Away from the hustle bustle of the city, VIT Bhopal offers a peaceful and modern lifestyle to the faculties and their families. He added that it contributes to our commitment of providing a good learning and living environment within the campus. Students' frequent and informal contact with faculties enhances their holistic development. University is a place of transformation, where lives are changed, where knowledge is made and remade. VIT Bhopal University is a leading technical institution which is known for its future ready programmes and innovative teaching learning methods of CALTech.