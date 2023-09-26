Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 59 Income Tax Inspector and Other Posts from October 01

Income Tax Department Sports Quota Recruitment 2023 Notification is released. Eligible candidates can apply online for 59 Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-tasking Staff posts from 01 October 2023 onwards. The last date to apply online is 15 October.

Get all the details regarding the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 here.

Income Tax Department Sports Quota Recruitment 2023: The Income Tax Department, Gujarat will begin the application process for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-tasking Staff. The application process will commence on 01 October and end on 15 October 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at incometaxgujarat.gov.in.

The Income Tax recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies for the various posts. Go through the article to learn more about Income Tax Recruitment 2023.

Income Tax Vacancy 2023

Income Tax Department aims to fill a total of 59 vacancies through this post. Out of which, 36 are reserved for Tax Assistant posts, 31 for Multitasking staff and 02 for Income Tax Inspector.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Qualifications

For Income Tax Inspector and Tax Assistant posts, candidates must have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/college/institute. Those who are applying for Multitasking Staff must possess matriculation certificate from a recognised board/council.

Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The upper age limit is 27 years for the post of Tax Assistant and Multi-tasking Staff. For the post of Income Tax Inspector, the maximum age limit is 30 years. However, the minimum age limit is the same for all the posts i.e. 18 years.

How to Apply for Income Tax Sports Quota Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Income Tax Department - incometaxgujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Income Tax Department Sports Quota Recruitment Apply Online link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 5: Download the Income Tax Recruitment 2023 Application Form and take a print out for future reference.

To check eligibility, age limit and other relevant details, candidates can check the detailed advertisement here.