Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @itat.gov.in, Salary upto 151,100 Rs

Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has released notification for the recruitment of Senior Private Secretary (Group-B Gazetted) Posts in the Pay Scale of 9300- 34800 with Grade Pay 4800 Rs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before 7 March 2022. Check more details on ITAT job vacancy 2022.In this article, you can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

ITAT Notification Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application- 7 March 2022

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

No. Of Posts- 34

Post Nama- Senior Private Secretary

Income Tax Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

For Senior Private Secretary Posts-

A. Officers Under the Central or State Government:

i. holding analogous posts in regular basis, in the parent cadre or department.

ii. with 3 years service in the Private Secretary grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in the Pay Scale of 9300- 34800 with Grade Pay 4600 Rs (pre-revised).

B. Candidate must be possess a speed of 120 word per minute in English shorthand and must have working knowledge of computers, having knowledge to operate upon software like microsoft Office, Excel or Page makers.

Period of Deputation including period of deputation in another ex-cadre post held immediately preceding this appointment in the sme or some other organisation or department of the Central Government shall ordinarily not exceeds 3 years.

Age Limit for Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Posts:

56 Years

Salary for Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Posts:

Rs. 47,600 - Rs. 151,100 /-Per Month

Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Official Notification

How to Apply for Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Posts:

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with required documents to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Pratishtha Bhawan, 3rd & 4th Floor, 101, Maharshi Karve Marg, Mumbai – 400020.