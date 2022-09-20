India Post Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts, Check Application Form Here

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post is hiring for Group C Posts. Candidates can check the application form, salary, qualification and other details.

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued the notifications for the recruitment of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non Gazetted, Non-Ministrial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter. The candidates will be required to apply offline for the post on or before 17 October 2022. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 17 October 2022

India Post Recruitment Group C Vacancy Details

MV Mechanic - 1 Post

MV Electrcian - 2 Posts

Painter - 1 Post

Welder - 1 Post

Carpenter - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post Group C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

A certificate is needed in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. OR VIII Std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

Those who apply for the trade of M.V Mechanic should possess a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Age Limit:

18 to 30 years

India Post Group C Salary

Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Selection Process for India Post Group C Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a competitive trade test on the basis of the syllabus in the respective trade.

How to Apply India Post Group C Recruitment 2022

Interested people can send a separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for “and more than one trade. The candidate should write on the envelope & application specifically as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade”. This application should be sent to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, CTO compound, Tallakulam, Madurai-625002” and should be sent through Speed post / Registered post only.