India Post UP Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting

India Post UP Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Postmaster General UP, Circle, Lucknow is recruiting Sportsperson for the post of MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Eligible candidates will be required to submit applications on or before 05 November 2021.
The candidates, willing to apply are advised to go through the detailed Notification for checking their eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Sports Qualification, Application Fee, method of selection and other instructions and visit the website https://www.indiapost.gov.in for detailed Notification and Application form
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 05 November 2021
India Post Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 125
Agra
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 8 Posts
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts
Bareilly
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 10 Posts
Gorakhpur
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 3 Posts
Kanpur
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 8 Posts
HQ Region
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 4 Posts
Varanasi
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 3 Posts
Circle Office
MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 2 Posts
SBCO - 40 Posts
RMS Units - 46 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for India Post UP MTS, Postman and Other Posts
Educational Qualification
- Postal/Sorting Assistant - 12th passed or equivalent exam an Basic Computer Training Certificate
- Postaman - 12th passed and knowledge and knowledge of local language
- MTS - 10TH passed and knowledge of local language
How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can send their application to "The Assistant Director (Recruitment), O/o The chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow – 226 001".
India Post UP Notification Download