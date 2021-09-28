India Post UP Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting

Office of the Chief Postmaster General UP, Circle, Lucknow is recruiting Sportsperson for the post of MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Eligible candidates will be required to submit applications on or before 05 November 2021

India Post UP Recruitment 2021: Office of the Chief Postmaster General UP, Circle, Lucknow is recruiting Sportsperson for the post of MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant. Eligible candidates will be required to submit applications on or before 05 November 2021.

The candidates, willing to apply are advised to go through the detailed Notification for checking their eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Sports Qualification, Application Fee, method of selection and other instructions and visit the website https://www.indiapost.gov.in for detailed Notification and Application form

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 05 November 2021

India Post Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 125

Agra

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 8 Posts

Allahabad

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts

Bareilly

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 10 Posts

Gorakhpur

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 3 Posts

Kanpur

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 8 Posts

HQ Region

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 4 Posts

Varanasi

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 3 Posts

Circle Office

MTS, Postman and Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 2 Posts

SBCO - 40 Posts

RMS Units - 46 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for India Post UP MTS, Postman and Other Posts

Educational Qualification

Postal/Sorting Assistant - 12th passed or equivalent exam an Basic Computer Training Certificate Postaman - 12th passed and knowledge and knowledge of local language MTS - 10TH passed and knowledge of local language

How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can send their application to "The Assistant Director (Recruitment), O/o The chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh Circle, Lucknow – 226 001".

India Post UP Notification Download