Indian Air Force IAF Recruitment 2022 for 10th/12th, Apply for MTS, Hindi Typist and Other Posts at AFS, CASB

Indian Air Force (IAF) is hiring Group C Civilian Posts such as House Keeping Staff (HKS), Cook, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Hindi Typist. Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Age Limit, Selection Criteria Here.

Indian Air Force IAF Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released recruitment advertisements for various Group C Civilian Posts such as House Keeping Staff (HKS), Cook, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Hindi Typist in the employment newspaper.

The recruitment for HKS, Cook, Carpenter, MTS will be done at Air Force Stations and Air Force Hospital while the recruitment for the post of Hindi Typist will be done at CASB Delhi.

Candidates who are 10th Passed or 12th Passed can apply offline on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Indian Air Force Notification Download

Indian Air Force Notification 2 Download

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News

Indian Air Force Group C Vacancy Details

Post Name Vacancy Work Location House Keeping Staff (HKS) 1 Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly, UP Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 1 Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP Cook (Ordinary Grad) 1 Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP Carpenter (SK) 1 Station, Commander, Air Force Station, Bhowalli, Uttarakhand Hindi Typist 1 President, Central Airmen Selection Board, AF Camp Naraina, Delhi Cantt

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Air Force Group C 2022

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th Passed

HKS - 10th Passed

Carpenter - 10th passed. ITI Crtificate in Carpenter Trade from a recognized institute or Ex-Serviceman

Cook - 10th passed with crtificate or diploma in Catering and 1 year of experience

Hindi Typist - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer

Indian Air Force Group C 2022 Age Limit:

General : 18 – 25 Years

OBC : 18 – 28 Years

SC / ST : 18 – 30 Years

Selection Process for Indian Air Force Group C 2022

Shortlisted applicants will be called for a written exam.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.