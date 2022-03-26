Indian Air Force IAF Recruitment 2022 for 10th/12th, Apply for MTS, Hindi Typist and Other Posts at AFS, CASB

Indian Air Force IAF Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released recruitment advertisements for various Group C Civilian Posts such as House Keeping Staff (HKS), Cook, Carpenter, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Hindi Typist in the employment newspaper.
The recruitment for HKS, Cook, Carpenter, MTS will be done at Air Force Stations and Air Force Hospital while the recruitment for the post of Hindi Typist will be done at CASB Delhi.
Candidates who are 10th Passed or 12th Passed can apply offline on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.
Indian Air Force Notification Download
Indian Air Force Notification 2 Download
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News
Indian Air Force Group C Vacancy Details
|Post Name
|Vacancy
|Work Location
|House Keeping Staff (HKS)
|1
|Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Bareilly, UP
|Multi Tasking Staff (MTS)
|1
|Commanding Officer, Air Force Hospital, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP
|Cook (Ordinary Grad)
|1
|Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Gorakhpur, UP
|Carpenter (SK)
|1
|Station, Commander, Air Force Station, Bhowalli, Uttarakhand
|Hindi Typist
|1
|President, Central Airmen Selection Board, AF Camp Naraina, Delhi Cantt
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Air Force Group C 2022
Educational Qualification:
- MTS - 10th Passed
- HKS - 10th Passed
- Carpenter - 10th passed. ITI Crtificate in Carpenter Trade from a recognized institute or Ex-Serviceman
- Cook - 10th passed with crtificate or diploma in Catering and 1 year of experience
- Hindi Typist - 12th passed and typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on Computer
Indian Air Force Group C 2022 Age Limit:
- General : 18 – 25 Years
- OBC : 18 – 28 Years
- SC / ST : 18 – 30 Years
Selection Process for Indian Air Force Group C 2022
Shortlisted applicants will be called for a written exam.
How to Apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper.