Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment Rally 2020 for Group X Trades: Download IAF Notification @airmenselection.cdac.in, Check Registration Link

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally 2020: Indian Air Force is conducting recruitment rally for Group X Trades (Technical) except education instructor for intake 01/2020. Unmarried Male candidates can appear for Indian Air Force Group X Recruitment Rally on scheduled date and time in the state of Karnataka and Odisha and apply for the rally on airmenselection.cdac.in.

The Candidates can check the IAF rally dates, eligibility criteria, online application link and other other details in this article below.

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Important Dates

Online Pre- Registration for the Rally - 08 September 2020 at 11:00 AM to 10 September 2020 till 5 PM

Examination Date - 23 September 2020 to 04 Oct 2020

Provisional Selection List - 31 October 2020

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Notification

Location Trade Notification Link Registration Link

Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru & 7 ASC, AF



Group X Download IAF Recruitment Rally Notification to start on 8 Sept

Police Training College, Angul (Odisha) Group X Download IAF Recruitment Rally Notification

Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally Vacancy Details

Airmen (Group X Trade)

Eligibility Criteria for Airmen Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) Passed intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Three year Diploma course in Engineering (Mechanical /Electrical /Electronics / Automobile /Computer Science /Instrumentation Technology /Information Technology) from a government recognized polytechnic Institute with minimum 50% marks in overall aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma or in intermediate /matriculation if English is not a subject in diploma. List of eligible diploma course are available on website https://airmenselection.cdac.in

Age Limit:

Candidates born between 17 January 2000 and 30 December 2003 (both days inclusive)

Indian Air Force Airmen 2020 Salary:

Rs. 14,600/- per month on training shall be paid. After completion of the training, Rs. 33,100/- per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) will be provided.

Selection Process Indian Air Force Airmen

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)- PFT consists of a 1.6 km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 push-ups, 10 sit-ups and 20 squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the physical fitness test. Written Test - The candidates who will qualify in PFT shall under take written test on the same day or subsequent day depending on the local conditions. The written test will be objective type and question paper shall be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for English paper. Duration of written test will be 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Maths and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Candidates are to qualify in each paper separately. Adaptability Test-1 - All candidates who pass the written test shall undertake adaptability test-1 on the same or subsequent day depending on the local conditions. Adaptability test - 1 is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied Adaptability Test-2 - All candidates who pass adaptability test-1 will have to undertake adaptability test-2 as per policy in vogue. Adaptability test-2 is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life. Medical Examination. Candidates who qualify Adaptability Test -2 shall be medically examined in the month of October 2020. Medical examination shall be conducted by air force medical team as per IAF medical standards and existing policy in vogue.

How to apply for Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment Rally ?

Interested candidates can register for Indian Air Force Recruitment Rally through online mode on airmenselection.cdac.in.