Indian Army Agniveer Age Relaxation 2023: Govt Declares 10 percent Reservation for ex-Agniveers for CAPF Vacancies

In the latest move, the union government has approved the creation of a new category of 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers. Certainly the new move announced by the government will provide a relief to the Agniveers as they will benefit from it.

It is noted that the reservation will be applicable for the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.

According to media reports, the government has announced the exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test & accordingly for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment rules of Constable (General duty) in SSB, BSF, ITBP and CISF.

According to the tweet, " MHA has notified the amendment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Wing (Subordinate Ranks) Group 'B' and 'C' posts recruitment Rules, 2010 on 06.03.2023 providing 10% reservation of vacancies to ex-Agniveers in the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in CISF."

It has been mentioned that the exemption from the Physical Efficiency Test & accordingly, necessary amendments by incorporating the aforesaid provisions for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment rules of Constable (General duty) in SSB, BSF, ITBP and CISF. In the case of CRPF and AR, similar action is in final stage of notification:

Indian Army Agniveer Age Relaxation and Limit

According to media reports, the Government is to launch some new measures so that as many 'Agniveers' as possible can get the facility after they complete their 4-year tenure. It is expected that a 3 years relaxation in prescribed upper age limit, and further to 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit will be given to the candidates of the first batch of Agnipath scheme.

Earlier the government has launched the recruitment process for Agniveers which use to follow a different order. All those candidates applying for Agniveers had to face the various rounds of selection process including the physical fitness test followed by their medical tests. To select finally as a Agniveers, applying candidates had to qualify the Common Entrance Exam as the last step under the selection process for the same.