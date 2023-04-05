Indian Army Admit Card 2023: Download Agniveer Call Letter From 5 April at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Admit Card 2023 is scheduled to be released on 5 April. Get Direct Link to Download Agniveer Call Letter Here.

Indian Army Admit Card 2023: Indian Army is releasing the admit card of the exam for the post of Agniveer General Duty Category on 05 April 2023. Candidates can download Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card from the official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card will be available till 08 April 2023.

The admit card for other posts including Agniveer (Technical) (All Arms), Agniveer (Clerk / Store Keeper Technical) (All Arms), and Agniveer Tradesmen will be available from 11 April 2023.

Indian Army is going to conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Common Entrance Examination (CEE) in April 2023 for the Agniveer Posts.

The official website reads, “Admit Card for Agniveer General Duty category will be live in phases, starting from 05 April till 08 April and for the other remaining categories admit card will be made available from 11 April evening onwards”

How to Download Indian Army Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Army i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: Go to ‘Agnipath’ Tab and select ‘Login In/Apply Online’ Button

Step 3: Login to the website using the 'Username' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download Indian Army Call Letter

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam, Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test (PET and PMT), Trade Test (if required for a post), document verification

medical examination.