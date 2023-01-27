Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023 Announced: Check PDF Here

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023: Indian Army has released the result of ARO Mandi at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can download PDF Here.

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result - Download Here

How to Download Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Army

Step 2: Go to ‘Final Result’ Linl

Step 3: Click on ‘RESULT CLK/SKT CEE 15 JAN 2023 - IROPDF(161.62 KB)25 Jan 2023’

Step 4: Download Indian Army ARO Mandi Result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates