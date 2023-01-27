JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023 Announced: Check PDF Here

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023: Indian Army has released the result of ARO Mandi at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can download PDF Here.

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2022
Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2022

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2022: Indian Army announced the result of the Agniveer CLK/SKT on its official website. Candidates can download Indian Army Result by visiting the website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army ARO Mandi Result - Download Here

How to Download Indian Army ARO Mandi Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the Indian Army

Step 2: Go to ‘Final Result’ Linl

Step 3: Click on ‘RESULT CLK/SKT CEE 15 JAN 2023 - IROPDF(161.62 KB)25 Jan 2023’

Step 4: Download Indian Army ARO Mandi Result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next