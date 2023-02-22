JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Indian Army Agniveer 2023 Female Recruitment: Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

 Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: The  Indian Army has announced the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 for Female Agniveer posts. Candidates can apply online from the official recruitment website of Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in.For more information on how to apply for the Indian Army 2023 candidates can refer to the article below. 

Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023: The latest notification on Indian Army has been announced by the Indian Army. Candidates can apply for Agniveer 2023 online from the official recruitment website of Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Agniveers will be appointed for a period of four years as Agniver General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Technical (Aviation/Ammunition Examiner), Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th Pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th Pass.

The application process will start from 1st March 2023 and the last date for submission of application forms is 28th March 2023. The examination is scheduled to commence from 17th April 2023 onwards.

The age limit to apply for Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 17.5 to 21 years can apply for Agniveer post. The age limit varies for different posts for Indian Army Recruitment 2023 and age  relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

We have shared a step by step process to apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2023 however, candidates who wish to get more detailed information can read the Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Official Notification from the direct link given in the article below

The  Indian Army has invited applications for Agniveer (Female) Posts. Indian Army  2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Notification 

Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

Indian Army

Posts Name

Agniveer 

Total Vacancies

To be Announced

Mode of Application

Online

Application Process Begins

1st March 2023

Last Date to Apply

28th March 2023

Selection process

Written Examination, Physica Test and Document Verification

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 PDF

Candidates can download the Indian Army  2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for vacancies announced under Indian Army  2023. Download the official notification of Indian Army Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

States

Zone

Notification

Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand 

Lucknow

Click Here

Delhi, Haryana & Himachal Pradesh 

Ambala

Click Here

Bihar & Jharkhand 

Danapur

Click Here

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh 

Jabalpur

Click Here

Rajasthan 

Jaipur

Click Here

Delhi & Gurugram, Faridabad, Mewat And Palwal District Of Haryana

IRO Delhi

Click Here

Karnataka & Kerala All District

Bangalore

Click Here

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana All District

Chennai

Click Here

Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir All District

Jalandhar

Click Here

West Bengal & Odisha All District

Kolkata

Click Here

Maharashtra & Gujarat All District

Pune

Click Here

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura AND Meghalaya NE States All District

Shillong

Click Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Indian Army  2023 important dates from the table given below. The Indian Army  2023 dates have been announced along with the Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 . 

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 

Indian Army  2023 Important Dates

Online Application Begins

1st March 2023

Last Date to Apply

28th March 2023

Exam Date

17th April 2023 Onwards

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

The candidates can apply online from the official website by entering the mandatory login credentials and Filling up of balance details of the form once the online application process starts. Later the candidates will also be asked to upload the photo, signatures and other documents. The Application fee and other details have been released by the Indian Army in a detailed notification.

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023

Click Here to Apply Online

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Details

The number of vacancies have not been announced yet for the post of Agniveer. The number of vacancies announced for Indian Army  2023 is tabulated below

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Post 

Number of Vacancies

Agniveer 

To be announced 

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The Indian Army  2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the institute on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of Indian Army  2023 Eligibility. 

Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Notification 2023 Age Limit: 

The age limit to apply for Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 17.5 to 21 years can apply for Agniveer post. The age limit varies for different posts for Indian Army Recruitment 2023 and age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification: 

The minimum educational qualification for Indian Army Recruitment 2023 has been released  by the Indian Army in the official notification Candidates must have passed class 8th/10th/12th as per the requirement for different posts in the official notification. For detailed information regarding the Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification candidates can refer to the official notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The Indian Army  2023 Application Fee has been specified in the detailed notification released by the Indian Army. An application fee of Rs 250 has to be paid by every applicant applying for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 for Female.

To apply for Indian Army  2023 applicants must stay tuned with the official website of Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates applying for Agniveer 2023 Recruitment must note that the last date to apply for Indian Army  2023 as per Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 Notification is 28th March 2023. No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must apply now to avoid the last moment rush.

FAQ

What is the last date to apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2023?

Candidates can apply online for Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 as the application process has already commenced and the last date to apply for the Indian Army is 28th March 2023.

What is the age limit to apply for Agniveer Posts as per Indian Army Recruitment 2023?

The age limit to apply for Indian Army Agniveer Female Recruitment 2023 has been specified in the official notification. Candidates aged between 17.5 to 21 years can apply for Agniveer post.
