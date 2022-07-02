Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022 for 79 Safaiwala, Tradesman, LDC and Other Posts

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022: Indian Army, HQ Northern Command has issued a notice regarding recruitment to the post of Tradesman Mate, Barber, Chowkidar, Cook, Washerman, Safaiwali/Safaiwala, Ward Sahayika, LDC and Messenger in the employment newspaper (02 July to 08 July 2022). A total of 79 vacancies are announced for the 10th Passed and 12th Passed Candidates.

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Indian Army HQ Northern Command Vacancy Details

Tradesman Mate - 6

Barber - 5

Chowkidar - 6

Cook - 6

Washerma - 15

Safaiwali - 7

Ward Sahayika - 15

LDC - 3

Messenger - 6

Safaiwala - 10

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Tradesman Mate - 10th Passed

Barber - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized board with proficiency in barber’s trade job.

Chowkidar - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized board.

Cook - Matriculation or equivalent and Must have knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade

Washerman - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized board. Must be able to the wash Military/Civilian Clothes thoroughly and well.

Safaiwali/Safaiwala - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized board.

Ward Sahayika - 10th Passed or equivalent from a recognized university of board.

LDC - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. English typing @35w.p.m. on computer OR Hindi typing @30w.p.m. on the computer (35 words per and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word.

Messenger - Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized board.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Test consist questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, General English and Numerical Aptitude to be completed in 2 hours.

The question will be of 12th standard for the post of (Objective Multiple Choice Type) (LDC) and of 10th standard for the post of Barber, Chowkidar, Cook, Messenger, Safaiwali, Safaiwala, Washerman, Tradesman Mate, Ward Sahayika. There may be negative marking also.

How to Apply for Indian Army HQ Northern Command Recruitment 2022

The application will be accepted only through Registered Post or Speed Post. The Application should be addressed to Command Military Dental Centre, (Northern Command), NCSR Gate, Opp Army Public School Junior Wing, Udhampur (J&K) PIN - 182101, c/o 56 APO.