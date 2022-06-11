Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Apply for 65 Tradesman and Washerman Posts

Indian Army HQ Southern Command is hiring for Washerman and Tradesman Mate Posts. Candidates can check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details Here.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: HQ Southern Command has published a notification for 10th Class Passed Persons for Washerman and Tradesman Mate Posts. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command. Eligible candidates can apply offline within 45 days from the date of publication of the Southern Command Recruitment 2022 in the employment newspaper.

The candidates will be put through a selection process. Selection will be made as per the existing Govt. Rules & regulations. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the still/trade test if any.

Indian Army HQ Southern Command Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper

HQ Southern Command Vacancy Details

Washerman - 39

UR - 19

SC - 4

ST - 3

OBC - 7

EWS - 6

ESM Quota - 8

PH - 1

Tradesman Mate - 26

UR - 20

SC - 1

OBC -4

EWS - 1

ESM Quota - 3

PH - 2

Eligibility Criteria for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Washerman - 10 th passed. Must be able to wash military/civilian clothes thoroughly well.

passed. Must be able to wash military/civilian clothes thoroughly well. Tradesman Mate - 10th passed.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of the exam. There will be questions on:

Subject Questions Marks General English 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 General Awareness and GK 50 50 Reasoning 25 25 Total 150 150

How to Apply for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 ?

All candidates can send the applications to 'The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road, Chennai, Tamilnadu, PIN- 600032“

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-