Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 10th Pass Apply for 65 Tradesman and Washerman Posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Notification: HQ Southern Command has published a notification for 10th Class Passed Persons for Washerman and Tradesman Mate Posts. Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command. Eligible candidates can apply offline within 45 days from the date of publication of the Southern Command Recruitment 2022 in the employment newspaper.
The candidates will be put through a selection process. Selection will be made as per the existing Govt. Rules & regulations. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the still/trade test if any.
Indian Army HQ Southern Command Notification Download
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper
HQ Southern Command Vacancy Details
Washerman - 39
- UR - 19
- SC - 4
- ST - 3
- OBC - 7
- EWS - 6
- ESM Quota - 8
- PH - 1
Tradesman Mate - 26
- UR - 20
- SC - 1
- OBC -4
- EWS - 1
- ESM Quota - 3
- PH - 2
Eligibility Criteria for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Washerman - 10th passed. Must be able to wash military/civilian clothes thoroughly well.
- Tradesman Mate - 10th passed.
Age Limit:
18 to 25 years
Selection Process for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022
The selection will be done on the basis of the exam. There will be questions on:
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
General English
|
50
|
50
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
General Awareness and GK
|
50
|
50
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
150
|
150
How to Apply for HQ Southern Command Recruitment 2022 ?
All candidates can send the applications to 'The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road, Chennai, Tamilnadu, PIN- 600032“
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-