Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for SSC 49th Course (April 2021) @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has published the recruitment notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 49th course (April 2021) for Short Service Commission (NT). Eligible unmarried male and unmarried female (including wards of battle casualties of army personnel) can apply online for India Army NCC Recruitment 2021 on joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before 28 January 2021.

It is to be noted that the candidates can appear for only one of the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, either SSC (NT)-113 Course (Apr 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-27 Course (Apr 2021) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Special) Entry-49 Course (Apr 2021).

A total of 55 vacancies are available out of which 50 are for NCC Men and 5 for NCC Women. Check more details on Indian Army NCC 49th course such as eligibility, selection process, vacancy break below:

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 January 2021

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 55

NCC Men – 50 Posts (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

NCC Women – 5 Posts (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Period of Probation

An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Salary

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier - Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General - Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG - Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100

Lt Gen HAG+Scale - Level 16, Rs. 2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig ₹ 15,500/- p.m. fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Eligibility Criteria

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders:

Educational Qualification:

Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively.

Service in NCC:

Should have worked for minimum of three years (wef 22 Feb 2013 to onwards till date)or two years (23 May 2008 till 21 Feb 2013) in the senior Division/Wing of NCC

Grading:

Should have obtained minimum of ‘B' Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel:

Educational Qualification:

Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50%. NCC 'C' certificate not required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

Selection Process for Indian Army NCC Special Entry

Shortlisting of Applications - Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right for shortlisting of applications, without assigning any reason. After shortlisting of applications, the Centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email

SSB Interview - Only shortlisted eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB). Call up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centre on candidates’ registered e-mail id and SMS only.

Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on official website of Directorate General of Recruiting ie www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Medical Exam - Candidates who get recommended after Stage II shall be called for Medical Exam

Merit List - The candidates who pass the medical test will be issued joining letter on the basis of merit

How to apply for Indian Army NCC 49 Special Entry Scheme 2021 ?



Interested and eligible candidates can apply to Indian Army NCC Posts through the online mode through Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in BEFORE 28 January 2021.

Indian Army NCC 49 Special Entry Scheme Notification

Indian Army NCC 49 Special Entry Online Application Link