Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for SSC (Tech)-57 Men and SSCW (Tech)-28 @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) on its website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check  age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, application process.

Created On: May 25, 2021 16:39 IST
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of SSC can apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 from 25 May to 23 June 2021 on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army SSC Course will commence in October 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A total of 189 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 175 are for SSC (Tech)-57 Men and 14 for SSCW (Tech)-28 .

Candidates can check age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, application process and other details below.

Indian Army SSC Notification 2021

Indian Army SSC Online Application 2021

Important Dates:

  1. Commencement of submission of online application - 25 May 2021
  2. Last Date of submission of online application - 23 June 2021

Indian Army SSC Vacancy Details

  1. SSC (Tech)-57 Men - 175 Posts
  2. SSCW (Tech)-28 - 14 Posts
  3. Widows of Defence Personnel Only - 2 Posts

Indian Army SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

Educational Qualification for Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness:

  • SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC). Graduation in any Discipline.
  • SSCW (Tech). B.E./ B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Indian Army Age Limit

  1. Minimum Age: 20 Years
  2. Maximum Age: 27 Years
  3. For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only-  maximum of 35 years of age 

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for SSC Mena and SSC Women Entry ?

  1. Applications will only be accepted online on website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registration is not required, if already registered on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).
  2. Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.
  3. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection – ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course.
  4. A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments - Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.
  5. After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made. Only after ascertaining the correctness of all your details, click on ‘Submit’.
  6. Candidates must click on ‘Submit’ each time they open the application for editing any details.
  7. The candidates are required to take out two copies of their application having Roll Number, 30 minutes after final closure of online application on last day
FAQ

Can final year students apply for Indian Army SSC 2021 ?

Yes, you are required to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

What is the Indian Army SSC Age Limit ?

20 years to 27 years

How many vacancies are available for SSC MEN Recruitment 2021

A total of 175 vacancies are available

What is the last date for Indian Army SSC Registration ?

23 June 2021

What is the starting date for Indian Army SSC Application ?

25 May 2021
