Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for SSC (Tech)-57 Men and SSCW (Tech)-28 @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Eligible unmarried Male and unmarried Female Engineering Graduates and Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of SSC can apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 from 25 May to 23 June 2021 on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army SSC Course will commence in October 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. A total of 189 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 175 are for SSC (Tech)-57 Men and 14 for SSCW (Tech)-28 .

Candidates can check age limit, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, application process and other details below.

Indian Army SSC Notification 2021

Indian Army SSC Online Application 2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application - 25 May 2021 Last Date of submission of online application - 23 June 2021

Indian Army SSC Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech)-57 Men - 175 Posts SSCW (Tech)-28 - 14 Posts Widows of Defence Personnel Only - 2 Posts

Indian Army SSC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA) as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

Educational Qualification for Widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness:

SSCW (Non Tech) (Non UPSC). Graduation in any Discipline.

SSCW (Tech). B.E./ B. Tech in any Engineering stream.

Indian Army Age Limit

Minimum Age: 20 Years Maximum Age: 27 Years For widows of Defence Personnel who Died in Harness Only- maximum of 35 years of age

How to apply for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 for SSC Mena and SSC Women Entry ?