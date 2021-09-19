Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Short Notice Released, Applications to begin from 28 Sept

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 19, 2021 01:50 IST
Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021
Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice for the Post of SSC 58 Men and 29 Women Recruitment 2021. The candidates will be able to submit their applications through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September 2021 onwards. The last date of submitting an application is 28 October 2021.

The detailed notification for the above posts will be released soon on the official website. The vacancy details, exam dates and other details will be available on the official website of the Indian Army. i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

Indian Army SSC Notification 2021

Indian Army SSC Online Application 2021 - to active soon

Official Website

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application - 28 September 2021
  • Last Date of submission of online application - 28 October 2021

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • SSC (Tech)-58 Men - to be announced
  • SSCW (Tech)-29 Women - to be announced

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?
Interested candidates will be able to register themselves through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September to 28 October 2021. The candidates are advised to read all details before submitting the online application. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

More Jobs:

Indian Army JAG Recruitment  2021 Short Notice Released @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Details Here

FAQ

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to register themselves through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September to 28 October 2021.

What is the age limit required for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?

The candidate must be between the age group of 20 to 27 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved categories as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 for 58 Men and 29 Women Entry?

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

What is the last date of application submission for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 for 58 Men and 29 Women Entry?

The last date of submitting an application is 28 October 2021.

What is the starting date for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 for 58 Men and 29 Women Entry?

The candidates will be able to submit their applications through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September 2021 onwards.

Take Free Online Indian Army 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Short Notice Released, Applications to begin from 28 Sept
Notification Date19 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission28 Oct, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Army
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next