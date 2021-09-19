Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Short Notice Released, Applications to begin from 28 Sept

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a short notice for the Post of SSC 58 Men and 29 Women Recruitment 2021. The candidates will be able to submit their applications through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September 2021 onwards. The last date of submitting an application is 28 October 2021.

The detailed notification for the above posts will be released soon on the official website. The vacancy details, exam dates and other details will be available on the official website of the Indian Army. i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further updates.

Indian Army SSC Notification 2021

Indian Army SSC Online Application 2021 - to active soon

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application - 28 September 2021

Last Date of submission of online application - 28 October 2021

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

SSC (Tech)-58 Men - to be announced

SSCW (Tech)-29 Women - to be announced

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of the Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

How to apply for Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates will be able to register themselves through the online mode at joinindianarmy.nic.in from 28 September to 28 October 2021. The candidates are advised to read all details before submitting the online application. The candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

