Indian Army JAG Entry 2021 Short Notice OUT @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Salary, Eligibility, Salary & Other Details Here

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released short notice for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Scheduled in April 2022) on its website. The candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 September 2021 onwards. The last date for submission is 28 October 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
Candidates who wish to apply for JAG 2021 Course should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized Board. Check More details such as age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process are given below.
Indian Army JAG Notification Download
Indian Army JAG Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 29 September 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 28 October 2021
Indian Army JAG Vacancy Details
- Vacancies - to be announced
Indian Army JAG Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:The candidate must have secured a Minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.
Indian Army JAG Age Limit: 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021?
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered).
- After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.
- A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.
- Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.
- A page ‘Application Form’ will open.
- Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments
- ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.
- After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.
- The last date of the application submission is 28 October 2021.