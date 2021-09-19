Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Indian Army JAG Entry 2021 Short Notice OUT @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Salary, Eligibility, Salary & Other Details Here

Indian Army JAG 2021 Notification Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course (April 2022), Short Service Commission (NT) Course on its website @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process.

Created On: Sep 19, 2021 00:43 IST
Indian Army JAG 2021
Indian Army JAG 2021

Indian Army JAG Recruitment  2021: Indian Army has released short notice for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Scheduled in April 2022) on its website. The candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 September 2021 onwards. The last date for submission is 28 October 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates who wish to apply for JAG 2021 Course should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized Board. Check More details such as age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process are given below.

Indian Army JAG Notification Download

Indian Army JAG Online Application Link

Official Website

Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 29 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 28 October 2021

Indian Army JAG Vacancy Details

  • Vacancies - to be announced

Indian Army JAG Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:The candidate must have secured a Minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army JAG Age Limit: 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021?

  • Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the official website by clicking on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered).
  • After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard.
  • A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open.
  • Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course.
  • A page ‘Application Form’ will open.
  • Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill in details as required under various segments
  • ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment.
  • After filling details on the last segment, you will move to a page ‘Summary of your information’ wherein you can check and edit the entries already made.
  • The last date of the application submission is 28 October 2021. 

FAQ

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 28 October 2021.

What is the qualification required for Indian Army JAG 2021?

The candidate should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized Board.

What is the last date of online application submission for Indian Army JAG 2021?

The last date for submission is 28 October 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission for Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2021?

The candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 September 2021 onwards.

Take Free Online Indian Army 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Job Summary
NotificationIndian Army JAG Recruitment 2021 Short Notice Released @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Details Here
Notification Date18 Sep, 2021
Last Date of Submission28 Oct, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Indian Army
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next