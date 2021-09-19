Indian Army JAG Entry 2021 Short Notice OUT @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Salary, Eligibility, Salary & Other Details Here

Indian Army JAG 2021 Notification Released at joinindianarmy.nic.in for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course (April 2022), Short Service Commission (NT) Course on its website @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process.

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released short notice for JAG Entry Scheme 28th Course for Men & Women Law Graduates (Scheduled in April 2022) on its website. The candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode from 29 September 2021 onwards. The last date for submission is 28 October 2021. The detailed notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Candidates who wish to apply for JAG 2021 Course should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized Board. Check More details such as age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process are given below.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 29 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 28 October 2021

Indian Army JAG Vacancy Details

Vacancies - to be announced

Indian Army JAG Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:The candidate must have secured a Minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Indian Army JAG Age Limit: 21 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021?