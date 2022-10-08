Indian Army Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Posts @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army Teacher Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has started the registrations of Religious Teachers for the post of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) for RRT 91 and 92 courses on its official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. It is to be noted that only male candidates can apply for Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2022.

A total of 128 vacancies are for Pandit, Pandit (Gorkha), Granthi, Maulvi (Shia), Padri, Bodh Monk and Maulvi (Sunni) categories. Their responsibility is to preach religious scriptures to troops and conduct various rituals at Regimental/Unit religious institutions. Other than this, they are required to attend funerals, minister to the sick in hospitals, read prayers with the convalescents, visit soldiers undergoing sentence, give special religious instructions to the children and enlisted boys besides generally attending to the religious institutions and welfare of the Officers, Soldiers and their families.

Indian Army Teacher Notification Download

Indian Army Teacher Online Application Link

Indian Army Teacher Dates

Starting Date of Indian Army RT Application Form 08 October 2022 Starting Date of Indian Army RT Application Form 09 November 2022 Indian Army RT Exam Date 26 November 2022

Indian Army Teacher Vacancy Details

Pandit - 108

Pandit (Gorkha)for Gorkha Regiments - 05

Granthi - 08

Maulvi (Sunni) - 03

Maulvi (Shia) for Ladakh Scouts - 01

Padre - 02

Bodh Monk (Mahayana) for Ladakh Scouts - 01

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Teacher Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

RT Pandit and Pandit (Gorkha) for Gorkha Regiment - Hindu Candidate with Shastri/ Acharya in Sanskrit from UGC recognized University. In addition, individuals should have the undermentioned religious qualifications.‘Karam Kand’ as one of the main/ core subject during Shastri/ Acharya. or (ab) One year Diploma in ‘Karam Kand’.

RT Granthi - Sikh Candidate with Graduation in any discipline from a UGC recognized University. In addition, individuals should have ‘Gyani’ in Punjabi.

RT Maulvi - Muslim Candidate with Graduation in any discipline from a UGC recognized University. In addition, individuals should have Alim in Arabic or Adeeb-e-Mahir/ Urdu Mahir in Urdu.

RT Padre- Christian Candidate with Graduation in any discipline from a UGC-recognized University. In addition, an individual should have been ordained priesthood by the appropriate ecclesiastical authority and is on the approved list of the local Bishop.

RT Buddhist - Buddhist Candidate with Graduation in any discipline from a UGC recognized University. In addition, an appropriate authority should have ordained individuals as Monk/Budhist Priest. The term ‘Appropriate Authority’ will mean Head Priest of the Monastery where the person has been initiated into priesthood. The Head Priest should be in possession of Geshe (Ph.D) of Khanpa or Lopon or Rajbam with Proper certificate from the Monastery.

Selection Process for Indian Army Teacher Recruitment 2022

The selection will be made on the basis of a written exam. The exam will consist of Paper-I and Paper-II.

How to Apply for Indian Army Religious Teacher Recruitment 2022