Indian Army Result 2020: Download Indian Army TES 43 Course Merit List @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TES 43 Course Merit List 2020: Indian Army has released the result of 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) on its official website. A part merit list has been prepared of all the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download the Indian Army TES 43 Course Result from Indian Army Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army TES 43 Course Merit List Link is also given below. The candidates can check roll number and name of shortlisted candidates through the link.

Indian Army TES 43 Course Merit List Download



A total of 73 candidates are recommended till 18 March 2020. The joining letters for all recommended candidates for TES-43 Course have been uploaded on candidate’s profile and email id. As per Indian Army Result Notice, “Candidates who have not submitted copies of 10th and 12th class Marksheet of Passing Certificates and other requisite documents are required to submit the same, duly self attested forthwith through ‘feedback query’ module. Joining Letters will be issued as per Merit subject to Vacancy, Medical Fitness, requisite educational qualification and meeting all eligibility criteria as per course”.

Indian Army had invited applications are invited from unmarried male Candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (hereinafter referred to as PCM) subjects and fulfill the eligibility conditions for 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme Course - 43 Commencing from July 2020 in the month of October 2019. The last date of application was 13 November 2019.

A total of 90 vacancies are available under the course. On successful completion of 4 years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.