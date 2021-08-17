Indian Army TGC 134 Notification 2021 Out: Apply Online for Technical Graduate Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has released a recruitment notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing in Jan 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Apply Here

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has released a recruitment notification for Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) commencing in Jan 2022 on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can download Indian Army Recruitment 2021 from 17 August 2021. Eligible and interested unmarried Male Engineering Graduates can apply for Indian Army Trained Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2021 on or before 15 September 2021.

Vacancies are available for Civil/ Building Construction Technology,Architecture, Mechanical etc. under Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Indian Army

The candidates can check more details on Indian Army TGC 134 such as vacancy details, application process, eligibility, selection process below in this article.

Indian Army TGC 134 Notification Download

Indian Army TGC 134 Online Application

Indian Army TGC 134 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online application - 17 August 2021

Last date to submit online application - 15 September 2021 till 3 PM

Indian Army TGC 134 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 29

Civil/ Building Construction Technology - 10 Architecture - 1 Electrical/Electrical & Electronics - 3 Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc - 8 Information Technology (IT) - 3 Electronics & Telecommunication - 2 Micro Electronics & Microwave - 01 Telecommunication Engineering - 1 Electronics & Communication - 1 Satellite Communication - 1 Aeronautical/ Aerospace - Avionics - 1 Electronics & Instrumentation/ Instrumentation - 02 Fibre Optics - 01 Production - 01 Industrial/ Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Industrial Engg & Mgt - 01 Workshop Technology - 01

Indian Army TGC 134 Eligibility Criteria:

Indian Army TGC Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engg degree course should be able to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination alongwith marksheets of all semesters/years by 01 Jan 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA). Such candidates will be inducted on Additional Bond Basis for recovery of the cost of training at IMA as notified from time to time as well as stipend and pay & allowances paid, in case they fail to produce the requisite degree certificate.

Indian Army TGC 134 Age Limit:

20 to 27 years (as on 01 July 2021)

Nationality:

A citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by Government of India

Indian Army TGC 134 Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates - The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline/stream. The cut off will be applied in each stream on the cumulative percentage of marks obtained by the candidates upto the final semester/year. Centre Allotment - After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will 10 have to login to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres. The option to select the dates for SSB by candidates may be forfeited due to occurrence of any exceptional circumstance/events. Stage Selection - Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days, and details of the same are available at official website of Directorate General of Recruiting www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Medical Examination - The Candidates who shall clear all stages of SSB interview will appear for medical examination. Joining Letter - Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued Joining Letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 134 Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online on website joinindianarmy.nic.in”. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’. Indian Army TGC 134 Application Link is available from 17 August to 15 September 2021.