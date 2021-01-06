Indian Coast Guard AC GD Admit Card 2021 Out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Download ICG Assistant Commandant General Duty 02/2021 Call Letter

Indian Coast Guard AC GD Admit Card 2021: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the admit card of Preliminary Selection Test for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer) for General Duty branch under 02/2021 Batch (SRD). Candidates can download Indian Coast Guard Admit Card from the official website i.e. joinindiancoastguard.gov.in from 06 January to 10 January 2021.

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Admit Card 2020, directly, through the link below:

Indian Coast Guard AC GD Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Indian Coast Guard AC GD Admit Card 2020-21 ?

Go to the link - ‘https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx’ A new window will open where you need to Enter your Registration No or Email ID and Date of Birth Now, enter the code and click on ‘Get Details’ Download Indian Coast Guard AC Admit Card 2020

Indian Coast Guard AC will be conducted from 20 January to 20 February 2021. Indian Coast Guard AC Preliminary Selection Test will consist of Mental Ability Test/ Cognitive Aptitude Test and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The aptitude tests will be in English only and will be of objective type. During PP&DT the candidates are expected to speak and discuss in English. However, they are free to speak in Hindi if they wish to do so

Candidates who would qualify in the preliminary test shall be called for Final Selection which is tentatively scheduled from end of February to Mid April 2021.1.6

The exam is being conducted to fill 25 vacancies of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer in SC, ST and OBC category only.