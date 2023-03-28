Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Indian Coast Guard announced 255 vacancies for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) posts. The basic pay scale of Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB will be Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3).

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Salary: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible male candidates against 255 vacancies for the Post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. The selection for the post will be conducted via Stages I, II, III & IV. The Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Stage-I exam is expected to be held at the end of March 23.

In this article, we will discuss the Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD & DB) salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Check the important dates for the Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment process below;

Events Date Start Date of Submission of online applications 6th February 2023 Last date for receipt of online applications 19th February 2023 Release of Admit Card for Stage I End of March 2023 Stage I Exam Dates (Tentative) End of March 2023

Indian Coast Guard Navik Vacancy 2023

A total of 255 vacancies is to be filled through Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) Recruitment 2023. The tentative number of vacancies for category-wise recruitment are shared below:

Post Name UR(GEN) EWS OBC ST SC Total Navik (General Duty) 88 22 61 22 32 225 Navik (Domestic Branch) 12 02 10 02 04 30

Indian Coast Guard Navik Pay Scale

Have a look at the table below to get complete details on the Indian Coast Guard Navik Salary structure including pay scale, perks, and other benefits shared below:

Post Name Coast Guard Pay Scale Navik (General Duty) Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations. Navik(Domestic Branch) 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Allowances

The list of Coast Guard Navik allowances and other benefits is shared below:

Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parentsnav

Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government

45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules

Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and Gratuity on retirement

Canteen facilities (CSD) and other loan facilities

ECHS medical facilities after retirement

Insurance Cover. Insurance cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable

Indian Coast Guard Navik Syllabus 2023: Detailed Section-wise Topics & Exam Pattern for Navik (DB & GD)

Indian Coast Guard Navik Salary In Hand

The Indian Coast Guard Navik Inhand salary includes basic pay, allowances, and other benefits as per the pay scale of the post. The Indian Coast Guard salary per month for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) is expected to be around Rs 25000 to Rs 28000 every month.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Job Profile (GD & DB)

Along with the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD & DB salary, candidates should be familiar with the roles and responsibilities to be performed after joining the post. The Indian Coast Guard Navik job profile for each post is discussed below:

Post Name Coast Guard Job Profile Navik (GD) Responsible for serving onboard ships and ashore for various duties, as an Enrolled Personnel. The Navik (GD) candidates are assigned specialization trade on completion of basic training at INS Chilka. The trades/ specialization is assigned on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the training and the requirement of the service. Navik (DB) The Navik (Domestic Branch) provide logistics support to the Ships Company onboard ship and ashore as Cook & Steward as shared below: Cook : They are expected to prepare food as per menu (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products) and accounting of ration. With this, they will also be assigned tasks for the efficient running of the organization.

Steward : They need to serve food in the Officer’s mess as waiters, housekeeping, maintenance and accounting of funds, wine, store handling, preparation of the menu, etc. With this, they will also be assigned other duties for the efficient running of the organization

Indian Coast Guard Selection Process 2023: Stage-Wise Details for Navik (DB & GD) Posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Promotion

The Indian Coast Guard Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of PradhanAdhikariwith existing pay scale Rs. 47600/- (Pay Level 8) with Dearness Allowance. The Promotion to the Officer cadre is decided on the basis of suitability and performance while in service as per regulations laid down on the subject.

The enrolled personnel joining ICG as Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch get a huge scope of career growth opportunities for further promotion to the higher ranks. The rank structures and required minimum time period for promotion to the further higher rank for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) are given below:

Rank Minimum time period in one rank for promotion Navik – Uttam Navik 5 Yrs Uttam Navik –Pradhan Navik 4 Yrs Pradhan Navik - Adhikari 3 Yrs Adhikari - Uttam Adhikari 4 Yrs Uttam Adhikari – Pradhan Adhikari 3 Yrs

Note: The Enrolled Personnel may also get chance for promotion to the Officer’s Rank if satisfying the required criteria prescribed by Indian Coast Guard from time to time.