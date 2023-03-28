Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Salary: The Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible male candidates against 255 vacancies for the Post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. The selection for the post will be conducted via Stages I, II, III & IV. The Indian Coast Guard Navik GD DB Stage-I exam is expected to be held at the end of March 23.
In this article, we will discuss the Indian Coast Guard Navik (GD & DB) salary structure, allowances, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and career growth.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2023 Calendar
Check the important dates for the Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment process below;
|
Events
|
Date
|
Start Date of Submission of online applications
|
6th February 2023
|
Last date for receipt of online applications
|
19th February 2023
|
Release of Admit Card for Stage I
|
End of March 2023
|
Stage I Exam Dates (Tentative)
|
End of March 2023
Indian Coast Guard Navik Vacancy 2023
A total of 255 vacancies is to be filled through Indian Coast Guard Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) Recruitment 2023. The tentative number of vacancies for category-wise recruitment are shared below:
|
Post Name
|
UR(GEN)
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
ST
|
SC
|
Total
|
Navik (General Duty)
|
88
|
22
|
61
|
22
|
32
|
225
|
Navik (Domestic Branch)
|
12
|
02
|
10
|
02
|
04
|
30
Indian Coast Guard Navik Pay Scale
Have a look at the table below to get complete details on the Indian Coast Guard Navik Salary structure including pay scale, perks, and other benefits shared below:
|
Post Name
|
Coast Guard Pay Scale
|
Navik (General Duty)
|
Rs. 21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulations.
|
Navik(Domestic Branch)
|
21700/- (Pay Level-3) plus Dearness Allowance and other allowances based on the nature of duty/place of posting as per the prevailing regulation.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Allowances
The list of Coast Guard Navik allowances and other benefits is shared below:
- Free ration and clothing as per the existing rules. Free medical treatment for self and family including dependent parentsnav
- Government accommodation for self & family on nominal license fee or HRA as approved by Government
- 45 days Earned leave and 08 days Casual leave every year with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per Government rules
- Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and Gratuity on retirement
- Canteen facilities (CSD) and other loan facilities
- ECHS medical facilities after retirement
- Insurance Cover. Insurance cover (on contribution) of Rs. 50 lakhs for Enrolled Personnel is applicable
Indian Coast Guard Navik Salary In Hand
The Indian Coast Guard Navik Inhand salary includes basic pay, allowances, and other benefits as per the pay scale of the post. The Indian Coast Guard salary per month for the post of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) is expected to be around Rs 25000 to Rs 28000 every month.
Indian Coast Guard Navik Job Profile (GD & DB)
Along with the Indian Coast Guard Navik GD & DB salary, candidates should be familiar with the roles and responsibilities to be performed after joining the post. The Indian Coast Guard Navik job profile for each post is discussed below:
|
Post Name
|
Coast Guard Job Profile
|
Navik (GD)
|
Responsible for serving onboard ships and ashore for various duties, as an Enrolled Personnel.
The Navik (GD) candidates are assigned specialization trade on completion of basic training at INS Chilka. The trades/ specialization is assigned on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the training and the requirement of the service.
|
Navik (DB)
|
The Navik (Domestic Branch) provide logistics support to the Ships Company onboard ship and ashore as Cook & Steward as shared below:
Indian Coast Guard Navik Promotion
The Indian Coast Guard Promotion prospects exist upto the rank of PradhanAdhikariwith existing pay scale Rs. 47600/- (Pay Level 8) with Dearness Allowance. The Promotion to the Officer cadre is decided on the basis of suitability and performance while in service as per regulations laid down on the subject.
The enrolled personnel joining ICG as Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch get a huge scope of career growth opportunities for further promotion to the higher ranks. The rank structures and required minimum time period for promotion to the further higher rank for Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) are given below:
|
Rank
|
Minimum time period in one rank for promotion
|
Navik – Uttam Navik
|
5 Yrs
|
Uttam Navik –Pradhan Navik
|
4 Yrs
|
Pradhan Navik - Adhikari
|
3 Yrs
|
Adhikari - Uttam Adhikari
|
4 Yrs
|
Uttam Adhikari – Pradhan Adhikari
|
3 Yrs
Note: The Enrolled Personnel may also get chance for promotion to the Officer’s Rank if satisfying the required criteria prescribed by Indian Coast Guard from time to time.