Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for AA, SSR, MR Out, Download @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 has been released for AA (Artificer Apprentice), SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) and Matric Recruit (MR) on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Check Download Link.

Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 for AA, SSR, MR: Indian Navy has uploaded the admit card of Written Exam and PET for Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) for Feb 2022 Batch and for Matric Recruit (MR) for April 2022 Batch on joinindiannavy.gov.in. Those who have applied for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 can download Indian Navy AA SSR Admit Card and Indian Navy MR Admit Card through this page. Indian Navy Admit Card Link is given below

Indian Navy Admit Card Download Link 2021

Candidates can check procedure to download India Navy Admit Card, Exam Pattern and PFT Details below:

Indian Navy Exam Pattern 2021

Indian Navy AA SSR Exam Pattern

Candidates will be given 100 objective type questions on subjects including: English, Science, Maths and GK . The total marks of the exam are 100 and the candidates shall be required to complete the exam in 1 hour. 0.25 marks shall also be deducted for those who would mark the wrong answer.



Indian Navy MR Exam Pattern

The paper will have multiple-choice questions on Science & Mathematics and General Knowledge which will be of 10th level.

Both the question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

Indian Navy PFT 2021

Those candidates who would qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) i

Indian Navy AA SSE PFT 2021

Physical Standards Details Minimum height 157 cms Chest Weight and Chest should be proportionate (Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms) Run 1.6 Km in 7 mins Squats (Uthak Baithak) 20 Push Ups 10

Indian Navy MR PFT 2021

Physical Standards Details Run 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes Squats 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) Push-ups 10 Push-ups

How to Download Indian Navy Admit Card 2021 ?