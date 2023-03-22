Indian Navy Agniveer Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile for SSR/MR

Indian Navy Agnipath Salary (SSR & MR 02/2023): Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment is to be held for the selection of eligible unmarried male and female candidates for the Agniveer SSR & MR (02/2023 batch). Candidates who clear the selection process shall be enrolled as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy for 4 years. The detailed notification and the registration dates for the Indian Navy Agnipath (SSR & MR 02/2023) are going to be available soon. Recently, the authorities conducted the written examination for for 1500 vacancies of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR (01/2023 batch) from 7th to 9th February 2023.

Here in this article, we have covered the details related to the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR salary, allowances, perks, and benefits, and job profile.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Indian government on 14th June 2022 launched the Indian Agnipath scheme to recruit Indian youth as Agniveers across the Indian Armed Forces i.e., Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Airforce. In the Indian Agnipath Recruitment 2022, over 54 lakh candidates(including female candidates) registered for enrollment as Agniveers across three services which included 37.09 lakh registrations for Indian Army Agniveer, 9.55 lakh registrations for Indian Navy Agniveer, and 7.69 lakh registrations for Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu intake.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events Dates Agniveer SSR/MR 02/2023 Notification Release Date To Be Announced Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date To Be Announced Agniveer MR Online Application End Date To Be Announced Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date To Be Announced Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date To Be Announced Written Examination To Be Announced Training To Be Announced

Indian Navy Agnipath 2023: Agniveer Enrolment, Service Duration, Discharge

Indian Agniveer Enrollment & Service Duration

The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks.

On completion of 4 years of service, based on organization’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Navy, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Navy. These applications will be considered in centralized manner based on objective criteria including performance during their 4 year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in Indian Navy for further re-engagement as sailor (regular cadre).

Agniveers will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment in to the Indian Navy. Selection of the Agniveers for further enrolment, if any, shall be at the discretion of the Indian Navy.

Important Note:

Ex-servicemen Status: Agniveers will not be eligible for ex-Servicemen status.

Release at Own Request: Agniveers will not be permitted to get released at own request prior to completion of engagement period. However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority.

Training: Shortlisted candidates as Agniveers SSR/MR shall undergo training for the course at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Indian Navy Agniveer Duties (SSR & MR)

An Agniveer post joining the Indian Navy will be subjected to perform a range of duties. Here are some of the major roles and responsibilities of an Indian Navy Agniveer.

Agniveer (SSR)

Agniveer SSR shall be required to serve on modern, powerful ships such as Replenishment Ships, Guided Missile Destroyers and Frigates, and Aircarft Carriers as well as work on highly technical submarines and aircraft. The duties of Agniveer SSR may span across firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets or operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications.

Agniveer (MR) Chef

As Agniveer MR Chef, one shall be required for accounting of ration and preparing vegetarian or non-vegetarian food as per the menu (inlcuding handling of meat products). Training in fire arms shall also be imparted to Agniveer SSR.

Agniveer (MR) Steward

As Agniveer MR Steward, one shall be responsible for accounting of funds, wines, and stores, housekeeping, preparation of menu, and serving food in the Officers’ messes as waiters. One shall also receive training in firearms.

As Agniveer (MR) Hygienist

As Agniveer MR Hygienist, one shall be responsible for maintaining hygiene in washrooms and other areas of the ship. One shall also be imparted training in firearms.

Indian Navy Agnipath 2023: Agniveer PayScale, Allowances, Benefits

Indian Agniveer Salary Package

An Indian Navy Agniveers is expected to draw a consolidated monthly salary equal to ₹30,000. Their salary structure will also comprise of fixed yearly increment. In general. The annual package of the candidate is going to be Rs 4.76 lakh during the first year. However, this package is going to be increased upto Rs 6.92 lakh in the fourth year of their engagement period.

Seva Nidhi Package

The government has announced a Seva Nidhi package equal to Rs 11.71 lakh (tax-free). This will be a one-time Seva Nidhi package that is going to be having their monthly contribution along with the monthly contribution offered by the government during their engagement period:

Below is the detailed table for the Seva Nidhi package:

Year Customised Package (Monthly) Inhand Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund Contribution to Corpus Fund by Government 1 30000 21000 9000 9000 2 33000 23100 9900 9900 3 36500 25500 10950 10950 4 40000 28000 12000 12000 Total In Agniveer Corpus Fund 5.02 Lakh 5.02 Lakh

Allowances

Candidate will be eligible to draw allowances for risk and hardship, dress, travel allowances etc.

Life Insurance Cover

As an Agniveer, a candidate is eligible for non-contributory life insurance coverage equal to Rs 48 lakhs to cover any mishappening or accident during their engagement period within the Indian Navy.

Compensation for Death

An Agniveer or his kin will not be eligible for any kind of funds mentioned as per the Pension Regulations/ Rules for respective services (as amended from time to time).

However, in case, the candidate dies during the service, the following factors will be paid to his Next of Kin (NOK) from the Agniveer Corpus Fund:

(i) Insurance Cover as applicable

(ii) All other compensation as tabulated below

Categorization of Death The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorized as follows:

Category Death Categorisation Category X Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service during the engagement period. Category Y Death due to causes that are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accident/mishaps in the performance of duties including training during the engagement period. Category Z During the course of the engagement, if the death is caused due to violent acts or attacks by terrorists, anti-social elements, or the enemy, whether during border skirmishes, war, peacekeeping operations, aid to the civil power, and other similar circumstances. Additionally, such fatalities may occur during operational preparation and training for war, including battle inoculation training and exercises, as well as accidental deaths due to natural calamities and other operations that are specially notified by the government.

Compensation for Disability

This compensation is especially for those Agniveers who are placed in the LMC category. The authorities will assess the disability of the candidates and then will chalk out compensation based on that. Check out the detailed table below.

Computation of Extent of Disability The extent of disability compensation of an Agniveer shall be determined on the basis of the percentage of disability they have:

Percentage of disability as finally accepted Percentage to be reckoned for computing disability compensation Between 20% and 49% 50% Between 50% and 75% 75% Between 76% and 100% 100%

Entitlement on Death/ Disability

Category Entitlements of Agniveers Death in Service on Bonafide Duty (Cat Y/Z) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. One time ex gratia ₹44 Lakhs. Full pay for an unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of death) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Death in Service not on duty (Cat X) Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution. Disability* (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions) One time ex gratia ₹44/25/15 Lakhs based on % of disability. Full pay for an unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of disability) including Seva Nidhi Component. Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Benefits for Agniveer Personnel Exiting at Four Years of Service

After completing four years of service and exiting Agniveer will be subjected to get the following benefits:

(a) Seva Nidhi Package - The government has announced to pay a corpus equal to Rs 5.02 lakhs and an amount of Rs 10.04 lakhs along with the accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers

(b) ‘Agniveer’ Skill Certificate - A detailed skill certificate that comprises of all the skill set and competency level attained by the personnel will be awarded to the Agniveer at the end

(c) Class 12th Certificate - Lastly, those agniveers, who have joined the force after qualifying class 10th will be eligible to get a pass certificate of class 12th certificate or equivalent highlighting their skills.

