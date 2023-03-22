JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Indian Navy Agniveer Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile for SSR/MR

Check detailed salary structure of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR recruits along with service duration, discharge, emoluments, perks, allowances and job profile.

Get All Details About Indian Navy Agniveer SSR and MR Salary

Indian Navy Agnipath Salary (SSR & MR 02/2023): Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment is to be held for the selection of eligible unmarried male and female candidates for the Agniveer SSR & MR (02/2023 batch). Candidates who clear the selection process shall be enrolled as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy for 4 years. The detailed notification and the registration dates for the Indian Navy Agnipath (SSR & MR 02/2023) are going to be available soon. Recently, the authorities conducted the written examination for for 1500 vacancies of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR & MR (01/2023 batch) from 7th to 9th February 2023.

Here in this article, we have covered the details related to the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR salary, allowances, perks, and benefits, and job profile.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Indian government on 14th June 2022 launched the Indian Agnipath scheme to recruit Indian youth as Agniveers across the Indian Armed Forces i.e., Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Airforce. In the Indian Agnipath Recruitment 2022, over 54 lakh candidates(including female candidates) registered for enrollment as Agniveers across three services which included 37.09 lakh registrations for Indian Army Agniveer, 9.55 lakh registrations for Indian Navy Agniveer, and 7.69 lakh registrations for  Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu intake.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Agniveer SSR/MR 02/2023 Notification Release Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer MR Online Application End Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date

To Be Announced

Written Examination 

To Be Announced

Training 

To Be Announced

Indian Navy Agnipath 2023: Agniveer Enrolment, Service Duration, Discharge

Indian Agniveer Enrollment & Service Duration

The Agniveers shall be enrolled in the Indian Navy under the Navy Act 1957, for a period of four years. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the Indian Navy, different from any other existing ranks.

On completion of 4 years of service, based on organization’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Navy, Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Navy. These applications will be considered in centralized manner based on objective criteria including performance during their 4 year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in Indian Navy for further re-engagement as sailor (regular cadre). 

Agniveers will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment in to the Indian Navy. Selection of the Agniveers for further enrolment, if any, shall be at the discretion of the Indian Navy.

Important Note: 

Ex-servicemen Status: Agniveers will not be eligible for ex-Servicemen status.

Release at Own Request: Agniveers will not be permitted to get released at own request prior to completion of engagement period. However, in most exceptional cases, personnel enrolled under this scheme may be released, if sanctioned by the competent authority.

Training: Shortlisted candidates as Agniveers SSR/MR shall undergo training for the course at INS Chilka, Odisha.

Indian Navy Agniveer Duties (SSR & MR) 

An Agniveer post joining the Indian Navy will be subjected to perform a range of duties. Here are some of the major roles and responsibilities of an Indian Navy Agniveer. 

Agniveer (SSR)

Agniveer SSR shall be required to serve on modern, powerful ships such as Replenishment Ships, Guided Missile Destroyers and Frigates, and Aircarft Carriers as well as work on highly technical submarines and aircraft. The duties of Agniveer SSR may span across firing of weapons such as missiles, guns or rockets or operations of various equipment such as radars, sonars or communications.

Agniveer (MR) Chef

As Agniveer MR Chef, one shall be required for accounting of ration and preparing vegetarian or non-vegetarian food as per the menu (inlcuding handling of meat products). Training in fire arms shall also be imparted to Agniveer SSR.

Agniveer (MR) Steward

As Agniveer MR Steward, one shall be responsible for accounting of funds, wines, and stores, housekeeping, preparation of menu, and serving food in the Officers’ messes as waiters. One shall also receive training in firearms.

As Agniveer (MR) Hygienist

As Agniveer MR Hygienist, one shall be responsible for maintaining hygiene in washrooms and other areas of the ship. One shall also be imparted training in firearms.

Indian Navy Agnipath 2023: Agniveer PayScale, Allowances, Benefits

Indian Agniveer Salary Package

An Indian Navy Agniveers is expected to draw a consolidated monthly salary equal to ₹30,000. Their salary structure will also comprise of fixed yearly increment. In general. The annual package of the candidate is going to be Rs 4.76 lakh during the first year. However, this package is going to be increased upto Rs 6.92 lakh in the fourth year of their engagement period.

Seva Nidhi Package

The government has announced a Seva Nidhi package equal to Rs 11.71 lakh (tax-free). This will be a one-time Seva Nidhi package that is going to be having their monthly contribution along with the monthly contribution offered by the government  during their engagement period:

Below is the detailed table for the Seva Nidhi package:

Year

Customised Package (Monthly)

Inhand

Contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund

Contribution to Corpus Fund by Government

1

30000

21000

9000

9000

2

33000

23100

9900

9900

3

36500

25500

10950

10950

4

40000

28000

12000

12000

Total In Agniveer Corpus Fund

5.02 Lakh

5.02 Lakh

Allowances

Candidate will be eligible to draw allowances for risk and hardship, dress, travel allowances etc. 

Life Insurance Cover

As an Agniveer, a candidate is eligible for non-contributory life insurance coverage equal to Rs 48 lakhs to cover any mishappening or accident during their engagement period within the Indian Navy. 

Compensation for Death

An Agniveer or his kin will not be eligible for any kind of funds mentioned as per the Pension Regulations/ Rules for respective services (as amended from time to time).

However, in case, the candidate dies during the service, the following factors will be paid to his Next of Kin (NOK) from the Agniveer Corpus Fund:

(i) Insurance Cover as applicable

(ii) All other compensation as tabulated below

Categorization of Death The death for the purpose of provision of financial benefits to Agniveers will be categorized as follows:

Category

Death Categorisation

Category X

Death due to natural causes neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service during the engagement period.

Category Y

Death due to causes that are accepted as attributable to or aggravated by military service or due to accident/mishaps in the performance of duties including training during the engagement period.

Category Z

During the course of the engagement, if the death is caused due to violent acts or attacks by terrorists, anti-social elements, or the enemy, whether during border skirmishes, war, peacekeeping operations, aid to the civil power, and other similar circumstances. Additionally, such fatalities may occur during operational preparation and training for war, including battle inoculation training and exercises, as well as accidental deaths due to natural calamities and other operations that are specially notified by the government.

Compensation for Disability

This compensation is especially for those Agniveers who are placed in the LMC category. The authorities will assess the disability of the candidates and then will chalk out compensation based on that. Check out the detailed table below. 

Computation of Extent of Disability The extent of disability compensation of an Agniveer shall be determined on the basis of the percentage of disability they have:

Percentage of disability as finally accepted

Percentage to be reckoned for computing disability compensation

Between 20% and 49%

50%

Between 50% and 75%

75%

Between 76% and 100%

100%

Entitlement on Death/ Disability

Category

Entitlements of Agniveers

Death in Service on Bonafide Duty (Cat Y/Z)

Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs.

One time ex gratia ₹44 Lakhs.

Full pay for an unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of death) including Seva Nidhi Component.

Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Death in Service not on duty (Cat X)

Insurance cover of ₹48 Lakhs.

Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Disability* (attributed/ aggravated due to service conditions)

One time ex gratia ₹44/25/15 Lakhs based on % of disability.

Full pay for an unserved period upto four years (w.e.f date of disability) including Seva Nidhi Component.

Balance accumulated (as on date) in the individual’s Seva Nidhi fund including interest and GoI contribution.

Benefits for Agniveer Personnel Exiting at Four Years of Service

After completing four years of service and exiting Agniveer will be subjected to get the following benefits: 

(a) Seva Nidhi Package - The government has announced to pay a corpus equal to Rs 5.02 lakhs and an amount of Rs 10.04 lakhs along with the accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers

(b) ‘Agniveer’ Skill Certificate - A detailed skill certificate that comprises of all the skill set and competency level attained by the personnel will be awarded to the Agniveer at the end

(c) Class 12th Certificate - Lastly, those agniveers, who have joined the force after qualifying class 10th will be eligible to get a pass certificate of class 12th certificate or equivalent highlighting their skills.

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Topics SSR/ MR Exam

FAQ

How can I check the pay scale for Indian Navy Agnipath 2023?

At Jagran Josh. We have provided all the details associated with the Indian Navy Agnipath salary structure, allowances and perks etc in this article.

What are the allowances and perks applicable for an Indian Navy Agnipath?

In addition to basic monthly pay, Agniveer SSR/MR shall receive risk and hardship, dress and travel allowances. Seva Nidhi Package. Agniveers shall be given a one-time Seva Nidhi package. Agniveers will not be required to contribute to any Provident Fund of the Government.There shall be no entitlement of gratuity and no pensionary benefits in the case of Agniveers.

What is the annual package for an Indian Navy Agnipath?

The annual package of the candidate is going to be Rs 4.76 lakh during the first year. However, this package is going to be increased upto Rs 6.92 lakh in the fourth year of their engagement period.

Are women eligible for applying for Agnipath scheme?

Yes. Under The Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, Positions Of Women Sailors Will Be Opened For The First Time. Upon Completion Of Training, Women Agniveers Will Be Posted On Board Ships.

What is the monthly salary for an Indian Agniveer?

An Indian Agniveer is subjected to get a customised monthly emolument equal to Rs 30,000 per month. However, the in-hand salary will be only 70% of the total amount and rest 30% will be added to their corpus fund.

