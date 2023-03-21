Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Topics SSR/ MR Exam

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check here detailed syllabus for Indian Navy Agniveer 02/2023 batch Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and MR (Matric Recruits) which shall include topics from English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness.

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus (SSR & MR 02/2023): Indian Navy is scheduled to conduct the recruitment process for Agniveer (SSR/MR) 02/2023 batch for which unmarried male and female candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria shall be able to apply online. To participate in the Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), candidates must be qualified in 10+2 examinations with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects (Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science) from a recognized Boards of School Education.

The selection process for Indian Navy Agniveers shall include three stages i.e., Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical’ and Final Recruitment Medical Examination. For the Agniveer SSR & MR 01/2023 entry, the computer based examination, the computer-based exam was successfully held from 7th to 9th February 2023 to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, of which 1400 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) and 100 for Agniveer (MR).

In this article, we shall discuss the Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus for SSR & MR 02/2023 Written Test Syllabus, Section-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme. Candidates can download Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF here.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Central Government on 14th June 2022 had announced the transformative Indian Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) as Agniveers. As per the Women Agniveer FAQs on the Indian Navy official website, women shall be inducted as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy and would be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events Dates Agniveer SSR/MR 02/2023 Notification Release Date To Be Announced Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date To Be Announced Agniveer MR Online Application End Date To Be Announced Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date To Be Announced Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date To Be Announced Written Examination To Be Announced Training To Be Announced

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 SSR/MR

The Indian Navy releases the Agniveer Syllabus & Exam Pattern for the SSR and MR posts. The exam pattern shall be similar for 02/2023 batch as well. Candidates shortlisted in INET examination (computer based online examination) will be issued call-up letter for Stage II (written examination, PFT & Initial Medical). Stage-II will be conducted in the designated Indian Navy’s centres.

The syllabus for Stage-II written exam for SSR & MR posts is as below:

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Syllabus

SCIENCE MATHEMATICS ENGLISH GENERAL AWARENESS Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation Mechanics of Solids and Fluids Heat Thermodynamics Oscillations Waves Electrostatics Current Electricity Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current Electromagnetic Waves Optics Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices Principles of Communication Metals and Non-Metals Organic Chemistry Food, Nutrition and Health Physiology and Human Diseases Computer Science Relations and Functions Logarithms Complex Numbers Quadratics Equations Sequences and Series Trigonometry Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines Circles Conic Section Permutation and Combinations Vectors Exponential and Logarithmic Series Sets and Set Theory Statistics Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry Probability Function Limits and Continuity Differentiation Applications of Derivatives Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem Matrices Determinants Definite Integrals Passage Preposition Sentence Correction Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct Verbs Tense Non-Finites Punctuation Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression Synonyms & Antonyms Meanings of Difficult Words Use of Adjective Compound Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc) Use of Pronouns Culture and Religion Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours Freedom Movement Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Award and Authors Eminent Personalities Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability Sequences Spellings Unscrambling Coding & Decoding

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Syllabus

SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS GENERAL AWARENESS Nature of Matter Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun) Electricity and its applications Force and Gravitation Newton's Laws Of Motion Work, Energy and Power Heat Temperature Metals and Non-Metals Carbon and its Compounds Measurements in Science Sound & Wave Motion Atomic Structure Mathematical Simplification Ratio and Proportion Algebraic Identities Linear Equations and Polynomials Simultaneous Equations Basic Trigonometry Simple Mensuration Geometry Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode) Interest Profit, Loss and Percentage, Work, Time, Speed and Distance Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players Culture and Religion Freedom Movement Important National Facts about India Heritage Arts and Dance History Defence Wars and Neighbors Awards and Authors Discoveries Diseases and Nutrition Current Affairs Languages Capitals and Currencies Common Names Full Forms and Abbreviations Eminent Personalities

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF

The syllabus for Stage-II written exam is available for download in this article. Candidates preparing for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023 SSR MR 02/2023 batch can download here the Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF for the Written Exam.

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

Agniveer SSR Syllabus PDF Click Here Agniveer MR Syllabus PDF Click Here

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023

The Indian Navy conducts the Agnipath exam for two posts namely, SSR and MR. Candidates applying for either of the posts should go through the exam pattern. This helps in getting an insight into the subjects asked, topic-wise weightage and marking scheme.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) is going to be having questions from four sections. Here are the highlights of the examination.

The exam will be held for a duration of 60 minutes

The questions will be asked in the MCQ format

The language of the paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Exam Pattern

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will have only two sections. Candidates have to pass in both sections individually and aggregate. Here are the major exam highlights of the online examination.

The format of the question asked will be objective

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

The total duration to complete the paper will be 30 minutes

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Science & Mathematics 25 25 30 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 Total 50 50

Best Books for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus

Candidates can check here recommended set of books for preparing Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR syllabus for English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. Below, we have compiled the best books for Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus so that candidates prepararing for future recruitments drives for Agniveer SSR/MR posts.

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Mathematics

Agniveer Best Books for Mathematics Author/Publication Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations RS Aggarwal Quantitative Aptitude Aashish Arora

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: English

Agniveer Best Books for English Author/Publication Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Objective General English SP Bakshi High School English Grammar and Composition Wren & Martin

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Science

Agniveer Best Books for Science Author/Publication Encyclopedia of General Science Arihant Experts 5000 plus General Science Chapters Disha Experts Quick Book General Science Drishti Publications

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: General Awareness