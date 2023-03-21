Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Topics SSR/ MR Exam

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus (SSR & MR 02/2023): Indian Navy is scheduled to conduct the recruitment process for Agniveer (SSR/MR) 02/2023 batch for which unmarried male and female candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria shall be able to apply online. To participate in the Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), candidates must be qualified in 10+2 examinations with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects (Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science) from a recognized Boards of School Education.
The selection process for Indian Navy Agniveers shall include three stages i.e., Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical’ and Final Recruitment Medical Examination. For the Agniveer SSR & MR 01/2023 entry, the computer based examination, the computer-based exam was successfully held from 7th to 9th February 2023 to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, of which 1400 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) and 100 for Agniveer (MR).
In this article, we shall discuss the Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus for SSR & MR 02/2023 Written Test Syllabus, Section-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme. Candidates can download Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF here.
What is Agnipath Scheme?
The Central Government on 14th June 2022 had announced the transformative Indian Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) as Agniveers. As per the Women Agniveer FAQs on the Indian Navy official website, women shall be inducted as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy and would be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board.
Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Calendar
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Agniveer SSR/MR 02/2023 Notification Release Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Agniveer MR Online Application End Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date
|
To Be Announced
|
Written Examination
|
To Be Announced
|
Training
|
To Be Announced
Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 SSR/MR
The Indian Navy releases the Agniveer Syllabus & Exam Pattern for the SSR and MR posts. The exam pattern shall be similar for 02/2023 batch as well. Candidates shortlisted in INET examination (computer based online examination) will be issued call-up letter for Stage II (written examination, PFT & Initial Medical). Stage-II will be conducted in the designated Indian Navy’s centres.
The syllabus for Stage-II written exam for SSR & MR posts is as below:
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Syllabus
|
SCIENCE
|
MATHEMATICS
|
ENGLISH
|
GENERAL
AWARENESS
|
Physical World and Measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation
Mechanics of Solids and Fluids
Heat Thermodynamics
Oscillations
Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current
Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations
Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices
Principles of Communication
Metals and Non-Metals
Organic Chemistry
Food, Nutrition and Health
Physiology and Human Diseases
Computer Science
|
Relations and Functions
Logarithms
Complex Numbers
Quadratics Equations
Sequences and Series
Trigonometry
Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines
Circles
Conic Section
Permutation and Combinations
Vectors
Exponential and Logarithmic Series
Sets and Set Theory
Statistics
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
Probability
Function
Limits and Continuity
Differentiation
Applications of Derivatives
Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem
Matrices
Determinants
Definite Integrals
|
Passage
Preposition
Sentence Correction
Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active
Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct
Verbs
Tense
Non-Finites
Punctuation
Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression
Synonyms & Antonyms
Meanings of Difficult Words
Use of Adjective
Compound
Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)
Use of Pronouns
|
Culture and Religion
Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours
Freedom Movement
Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players
Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs
Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies
Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Award and Authors
Eminent Personalities
Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability
Sequences
Spellings Unscrambling
Coding & Decoding
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Syllabus
|
SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS
|
GENERAL AWARENESS
|
Nature of Matter
Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun)
Electricity and its applications
Force and Gravitation
Newton's Laws Of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Heat
Temperature
Metals and Non-Metals
Carbon and its Compounds
Measurements in Science
Sound & Wave Motion
Atomic Structure
Mathematical Simplification
Ratio and Proportion
Algebraic Identities
Linear Equations and Polynomials
Simultaneous Equations
Basic Trigonometry
Simple Mensuration
Geometry
Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode)
Interest
Profit, Loss and Percentage,
Work, Time, Speed and Distance
|
Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours
National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments
Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players
Culture and Religion
Freedom Movement
Important National Facts about India
Heritage
Arts and Dance
History
Defence
Wars and Neighbors
Awards and Authors
Discoveries
Diseases and Nutrition
Current Affairs
Languages
Capitals and Currencies
Common Names
Full Forms and Abbreviations
Eminent Personalities
Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF
The syllabus for Stage-II written exam is available for download in this article. Candidates preparing for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023 SSR MR 02/2023 batch can download here the Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF for the Written Exam.
Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download
|
Agniveer SSR Syllabus PDF
|
Agniveer MR Syllabus PDF
Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023
The Indian Navy conducts the Agnipath exam for two posts namely, SSR and MR. Candidates applying for either of the posts should go through the exam pattern. This helps in getting an insight into the subjects asked, topic-wise weightage and marking scheme.
Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern
The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) is going to be having questions from four sections. Here are the highlights of the examination.
- The exam will be held for a duration of 60 minutes
- The questions will be asked in the MCQ format
- The language of the paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
25
|
25
|
1 Hour
(60 Minutes)
|
Science
|
25
|
25
|
Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Indian Navy Agniveer MR Exam Pattern
The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will have only two sections. Candidates have to pass in both sections individually and aggregate. Here are the major exam highlights of the online examination.
- The format of the question asked will be objective
- The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)
- The total duration to complete the paper will be 30 minutes
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Science & Mathematics
|
25
|
25
|
30 Minutes
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
50
|
50
Best Books for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus
Candidates can check here recommended set of books for preparing Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR syllabus for English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. Below, we have compiled the best books for Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus so that candidates prepararing for future recruitments drives for Agniveer SSR/MR posts.
Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Mathematics
|
Agniveer Best Books for Mathematics
|
Author/Publication
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
RS Aggarwal
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Aashish Arora
Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: English
|
Agniveer Best Books for English
|
Author/Publication
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
High School English Grammar and Composition
|
Wren & Martin
Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Science
|
Agniveer Best Books for Science
|
Author/Publication
|
Encyclopedia of General Science
|
Arihant Experts
|
5000 plus General Science Chapters
|
Disha Experts
|
Quick Book General Science
|
Drishti Publications
Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: General Awareness
|
Agniveer Best Books for General Awareness
|
Author/Publication
|
General Knowledge 2022
|
Manohar Pandey
|
Manorama Year Book
|
Mammen Mathew
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent