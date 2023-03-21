Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Download Subject-wise Topics SSR/ MR Exam

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023: Check here detailed syllabus for Indian Navy Agniveer 02/2023 batch Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) and MR (Matric Recruits) which shall include topics from English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness.

Get All Details About Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Syllabus

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus (SSR & MR 02/2023): Indian Navy is scheduled to conduct the recruitment process for Agniveer (SSR/MR) 02/2023 batch for which unmarried male and female candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria shall be able to apply online. To participate in the Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR), candidates must be qualified in 10+2 examinations with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects (Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science) from a recognized Boards of School Education.

The selection process for Indian Navy Agniveers shall include three stages i.e., Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Initial Medical’ and Final Recruitment Medical Examination. For the Agniveer SSR & MR 01/2023 entry, the computer based examination, the computer-based exam was successfully held from 7th to 9th February 2023 to fill up a total of 1500 vacancies, of which 1400 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR) and 100 for Agniveer (MR).

In this article, we shall discuss the Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus for SSR & MR 02/2023 Written Test Syllabus, Section-wise Topics, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme. Candidates can download Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF here.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Central Government on 14th June 2022 had announced the transformative Indian Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Indian youth in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force)  as Agniveers. As per the Women Agniveer FAQs on the Indian Navy official website, women shall be inducted as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR) in the Indian Navy and would be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board.

Indian Navy Agniveer Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Events

Dates 

Agniveer SSR/MR 02/2023 Notification Release Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer MR Online Application End Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date

To Be Announced

Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date

To Be Announced

Written Examination 

To Be Announced

Training 

To Be Announced

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 SSR/MR

The Indian Navy releases the Agniveer Syllabus & Exam Pattern for the SSR and MR posts. The exam pattern shall be similar for 02/2023 batch as well. Candidates shortlisted in INET examination (computer based online examination) will be issued call-up letter for Stage II (written examination, PFT & Initial Medical). Stage-II will be conducted in the designated Indian Navy’s centres. 

The syllabus for Stage-II written exam for SSR & MR posts is as below: 

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Syllabus

SCIENCE

MATHEMATICS

ENGLISH

GENERAL

AWARENESS

Physical World and Measurement

Kinematics

Laws of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body/Gravitation

Mechanics of Solids and Fluids

Heat Thermodynamics

Oscillations

Waves

Electrostatics

Current Electricity

Magnetic Effect of Current and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Current

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations

Atomic Nucleus/ Solid and Semi-Conductor Devices

Principles of Communication

Metals and Non-Metals

Organic Chemistry

Food, Nutrition and Health

Physiology and Human Diseases

Computer Science

Relations and Functions

Logarithms

Complex Numbers

Quadratics Equations

Sequences and Series

Trigonometry

Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates

Straight Lines Family of Straight Lines

Circles

Conic Section

Permutation and Combinations

Vectors

Exponential and Logarithmic Series

Sets and Set Theory

Statistics

Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry

Probability

Function

Limits and Continuity

Differentiation

Applications of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem

Matrices

Determinants

Definite Integrals

Passage

Preposition

Sentence Correction

Change Active to Passive/ Passive to Active

Direct to Indirect/Indirect to Direct

Verbs

Tense

Non-Finites

Punctuation

Substituting Phrasal Verbs for Expression

Synonyms & Antonyms

Meanings of Difficult Words

Use of Adjective

Compound

Determiners (use of a, the, any, etc)

Use of Pronouns

Culture and Religion

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland Harbours

Freedom Movement

Sports Championships/ Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Defence, Wars, Neighbours Current Affairs

Important National Facts: India-Heritage, Arts, Dance, History, National-Languages, Bird, Animal, Song, Flag, Monuments, Capitals & Currencies

Common Names, Full Forms, Abbreviations

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Award and Authors

Eminent Personalities

Spatial, Numerical Reasoning & Associative Ability

Sequences

Spellings Unscrambling

Coding & Decoding

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Syllabus

SCIENCE & MATHEMATICS

GENERAL AWARENESS

Nature of Matter

Universe (Planets/ Earth/ Satellites/ Sun)

Electricity and its applications

Force and Gravitation

Newton's Laws Of Motion

Work, Energy and Power

Heat

Temperature

Metals and Non-Metals

Carbon and its Compounds

Measurements in Science

Sound & Wave Motion

Atomic Structure

Mathematical Simplification

Ratio and Proportion

Algebraic Identities

Linear Equations and Polynomials

Simultaneous Equations

Basic Trigonometry

Simple Mensuration

Geometry

Measures of Central Tendency (Average, Median and Mode)

Interest

Profit, Loss and Percentage,

Work, Time, Speed and Distance

Geography: Soil, Rivers, Mountains, Ports, Inland, Harbours

National: Bird/Animal/Sport/Flower/Anthem/ Song/Flag/Monuments

Sports: Championships / Winners/ Terms/ Number of Players

Culture and Religion

Freedom Movement

Important National Facts about India

Heritage

Arts and Dance

History

Defence

Wars and Neighbors

Awards and Authors

Discoveries

Diseases and Nutrition

Current Affairs

Languages

Capitals and Currencies

Common Names

Full Forms and Abbreviations

Eminent Personalities

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF

The syllabus for Stage-II written exam is available for download in this article. Candidates preparing for Indian Navy Agniveer 2023 SSR MR 02/2023 batch can download here the Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus PDF for the Written Exam.

Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

Agniveer SSR Syllabus PDF

Click Here

Agniveer MR Syllabus PDF

Click Here

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2023

The Indian Navy conducts the Agnipath exam for two posts namely, SSR and MR. Candidates applying for either of the posts should go through the exam pattern. This helps in getting an insight into the subjects asked, topic-wise weightage and marking scheme.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) is going to be having questions from four sections. Here are the highlights of the examination. 

  • The exam will be held for a duration of 60 minutes
  • The questions will be asked in the MCQ format
  • The language of the paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

English

25

25

1 Hour

(60 Minutes)

Science

25

25

Mathematics

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

Indian Navy Agniveer MR Exam Pattern

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will have only two sections. Candidates have to pass in both sections individually and aggregate. Here are the major exam highlights of the online examination.

  • The format of the question asked will be objective
  • The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English)
  • The total duration to complete the paper will be 30 minutes

Subject

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Science & Mathematics

25

25

30 Minutes

General Awareness

25

25

Total

50

50

Best Books for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus

Candidates can check here recommended set of books for preparing Indian Navy Agniveer SSR MR syllabus for English, Science, Mathematics, and General Awareness. Below, we have compiled the best books for Agniveer SSR MR Syllabus so that candidates prepararing for future recruitments drives for Agniveer SSR/MR posts.

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Mathematics

Agniveer Best Books for Mathematics

Author/Publication

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic

Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

RS Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude

Aashish Arora

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: English

Agniveer Best Books for English

Author/Publication

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

High School English Grammar and Composition

Wren & Martin

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: Science

Agniveer Best Books for Science

Author/Publication

Encyclopedia of General Science

Arihant Experts

5000 plus General Science Chapters

Disha Experts

Quick Book General Science

Drishti Publications

Books for Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: General Awareness

Agniveer Best Books for General Awareness

Author/Publication

General Knowledge 2022

Manohar Pandey

Manorama Year Book

Mammen Mathew

General Knowledge

Lucent

 

FAQ

What is the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern?

As per the Agniveer SSR Exam Pattern, there are 4 sections namely English, Mathematics, Science, and General Knowledge. The written test for SSR includes 100 MCQs for a total of 100 marks. There are 25 MCQs in each section.

What is the exam pattern for Agniveer MR written test?

As per the Agniveer MR Exam Pattern, there are 2 sections namely Science & Mathematics, and General Awareness. The written test for MR includes 50 MCQs for a total of 50 marks. There are 25 MCQs in each section.

Where can I find the detailed syllabus of Indian Navy Agnipath 2023?

At Jagran Josh. In this article, we have discussed the detailed Indian Navy Agniveer Syllabus for SSR & MR along with detailed section-wise topics, exam pattern, and marking scheme.

What is the time duration of Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR exam?

Candidates appearing for the Indian Navy Agnipath SSR exam will get 60 minutes to complete the exam. Whereas, the duration to complete the Indian Navy Agnipath MR exam is 30 minutes.

Is Agniveer SSR and MR exam difficult?

As per the Indian Navy Agniveer Exam Analysis 2023 for SSR/MR (01/2023 batch), the exam difficulty level was Easy to Moderate.

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
