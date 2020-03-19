Indian Navy INET Result 2020 Declared @joinindiannavy.com, Download Join Indian Navy INET SSC Result

Indian Navy INET Result 2020 has been declared today i.e. on Thursday 19 March 2020. Candidates, who have appeared in Indian Navy INET 2020 Exam for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer Entry 2021, can download Indian Navy Result from Join Indian Navy official website joinindiannavy.com.

Indian Navy has conducted the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) in February 2020 for SSC Observer, SSC ATC, SSC Pilot, SSC Logistics, SSC General Science/Hydro Cadre, SSC Engineering Branch, SSC Electrical Branch, SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre and SSC Education.

As per the official website – “INET Results for INET (Officer) Jan 2021 Batch uploaded”

Indian Navy INET Result Download Link is given below. Candidates will be required to login in their account using their Email Address and Password.

Indian Navy INET Result 2020 Download

How to Download Indian Navy INET Result 2020?

Go to official website of Indian Navy which is joinindiannavy.com Go to the ‘Login’ Button available on the home page at the right corner Furnish your login details and enter the text for verification Now Click ‘View Result for INET Officer’ Download Indian Navy INET Result PDF Take a print out for future use

Selected candidates will now appear for SSB Interview Round. INET SSB Interview tentatively held in the month of April 2020 at Bangalore, Bhopal, Vishakhapatnam and Kolkata. SSB Interview Schedule shall be intimated to the selected candidates shortly through email or SMS.

Indian Navy had invited applications for the recruitment of 144 SSC Officer Entry for March Batch 2021 in various cadre.





