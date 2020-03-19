Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020 Declared @joinindiannavy.com, Download Indian Navy Result Here

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020: Today i.e. 19 March, Indian Navy has uploaded the results of online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA). All such candidates who have appeared in Indian Navy AA SSR Exam for August batch 2020 can download Indian Navy Result from official website joinindiannavy.com. “INET Results for AA / SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches uploaded” is highlighting on the official Indian Navy website.

Indian Navy SSR AA Result Link is also given below. Candidates will be required to login in their account by using their E-mail Address and Password.

Indian Navy Result Link for SSR and AA

Also See:

Indian Navy MR Result

How to Download Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020?

Go to official website joinindiannavy.com Click on 'Login' tab , given at the top right corner A new window will open where you need to enter your login details Click on ‘View Result for SSR, AA’ Check Indian Navy Result for SSR and AA Download Indian Navy Result PDF Take a print out for future use

Indian Navy SSR AA Exam was held in the month of February 2020. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Candidates who qualify Indian Navy SSR AA PFT will be called for Medical Exam.

As per the official notice "Approximately 8000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination. Allocation of centres for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination will be at the discretion of the Indian Navy. The qualifying cut off marks for appearing in PFT & Preliminary Recruitment Medical ma y vary from State to State for SSR entry"

Indian Navy SSR and AA Recruitment Notification

Indian Navy Sailor Computer Based Exam was held for the recruitment of sailors against 2200 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) for August batch 2020.



