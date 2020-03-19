Search

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020 Declared @joinindiannavy.com, Download Indian Navy Result Here

Indian Navy has uploaded the results of online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA).

Mar 19, 2020 17:11 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020
Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020: Today i.e. 19 March, Indian Navy has uploaded the results of online test for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Artificer Apprentice (AA). All such candidates who have appeared in Indian Navy AA SSR Exam for August batch 2020 can download Indian Navy Result from official website joinindiannavy.com. “INET Results for AA / SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches uploaded” is highlighting on the official Indian Navy website.

Indian Navy SSR AA Result Link is also given below. Candidates will be required to login in their account by using their E-mail Address and Password.

Indian Navy Result Link for SSR and AA

Also See:

Indian Navy MR Result

How to Download Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020?

  1. Go to official website joinindiannavy.com
  2. Click on 'Login' tab , given at the top right corner
  3. A new window will open where you need to enter your login details
  4. Click on ‘View Result for SSR, AA’
  5. Check Indian Navy Result for SSR and AA
  6. Download Indian Navy Result PDF
  7. Take a print out for future use

Indian Navy SSR AA Exam was held in the month of February 2020. Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Candidates who qualify Indian Navy SSR AA PFT will be called for Medical Exam.

As per the official notice "Approximately 8000 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary  Recruitment Medical  Examination. Allocation  of  centres  for  PFT  and  Preliminary  Recruitment  Medical  Examination  will  be  at  the discretion  of  the  Indian  Navy. The  qualifying  cut  off  marks  for  appearing  in  PFT  &  Preliminary Recruitment Medical ma y vary from State to State for SSR entry"

Indian Navy SSR and AA Recruitment  Notification

Indian Navy Sailor Computer Based Exam was held for the recruitment of sailors against 2200 posts of Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and 500 for Artificer Apprentice (AA) for August batch 2020.

Job Summary
CountryIndia

Related Stories