Indian Navy MR Result 2020 for October Batch Out @joinindiannavy.com, Download Indian Navy Result

Indian Navy MR Result 2020: The result for Matric Recruit for October 2020 Batch has been uploaded by Indian Navy on its official website joinindiannavy.com, today 19 March 2020. Candidates can download Indian Navy MR Result Online Exam can download the Indian Navy Result from Indian Navy website or directly through the Indian Navy Result Link given below.

A message has been flashing on Indian Navy website – “INET Results for AA / SSR Aug 2020 and MR Oct 2020 Batches uploaded”

Indian Navy MR Result Download

Also See:

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2020

How to Download Indian Navy MR Result 2020?

Visit Indian Navy official website i.e. joinindiannavy.com Click on ‘Login’ Button Enter your login details such as Email Address and Password and click on Log in Button Now Click ‘View Result for MR’ Check Indian Navy Result for MR Download Indian Navy Result PDF Take a print out for future use

Indian Navy MR Shortlisted Candidates will appear for Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Indian Navy will soon intimate the details of the MR PFT to the candidates. Afterwards, Candidates who will bequalified in PFT will undergo Preliminary Recruitment Medical Exam. Approximately 1200 candidates will be called for PFT and Preliminary Recruitment Medical Examination.

Indian Navy has conducted the MR CBT Exam in February 2020. Indian Navy admit card for the same was available from 28 January to 07 February 2020. Indian Navy MR Notification was published in the month of November for 400 Sailor Posts for October Batch 2020.

Indian Navy MR Recruitment Notification