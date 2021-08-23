Indian Navy NSRY Recruitment 2021 for 230 Apprentice Posts, Details Here

Indian Navy NSRY Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Navy, Apprentices Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Kochi Blair has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in the employment newspaper dated 21 August to 27 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 01 October 2021. A total of 230 vacancies are available for various trades.

Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of application - 01 October 2021

Naval Ship Repair Yard Vacancy details

Apprentice - 230 Posts

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 20

Electrician - 18

Electronics Mechanic - 5

Fitter - 13

Machinist - 6

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 5

Mechanic Refrigeration & AC - 5

Turner - 6

Welder (Gas & Electric) - 8

Instrument Mechanic - 3

Foundryman - 1

Sheet Metal Worker - 11

Electrical Winder - 5

Cable Jointer - 2

Secretariat Assistant - 2

Electroplater - 6

Plumber - 6

Furniture & Cabinet maker - 7

Mechanic Diesel - 17

Mechanic (Marine Diesel) - 1

Marine Engine Fitter - 5

Book Binder - 4

Tailor (General) - 5

Shipwright (Steel) - 4

Pipe Fitter - 4

Rigger - 3

Shipwright (Wood) - 14

Mechanic Communication Equipment Maintenance - 3

Operator Material Handling at Raw Material Handling Plant - 3

Tool and Die Maker - 1

CNC Programmer cum Operator- 1

Driver cum Mechanic (LMV) - 2

Painter (General) - 9

TIG / MIG Welder - 4

Pump Operator cum Mechanic - 3

Engraver - 1

Painter (Marine) - 2

Mechanic Radio & Radar Aircraft - 5

Mechanic (Instrument Aircraft) - 5

Electrician (Aircraft) - 5

Eligibility Criteria Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or 10th with 50% marks

ITI in relevant trade with 65% marks.

Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Age Limit:

21 years

Selection Process for Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice

Preliminary selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained in Matric & ITI Exam.

How to Apply for Naval Ship Repair Yard Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application by General Posts only to “The Admiral Superintendent (for Officer-in-Charge), Apprentices Training School, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Naval Base, Kochi – 682004”.