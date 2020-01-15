Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 for Sailor Posts through Sports Quota Entry through SSR, MR and Direct

Indian Navy Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates for the post of Sailor (Sports Quota Entry 01/2020 Batch). Eligible candidates can apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment in the prescribed format on or before 26 January 2020.

Candidates should have participated in International / Junior or Senior National / Senior State / All India University Championships in Athletics, Squash, Handball, Hockey, Ka baddi, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Best Physique, Fencing, Golf, Tennis, Kaya & Canoeing, Rowing, Shooting, Sailing & Wind Surfing.

Important Dates:

Last Date of Online Application: 26 January 2020

Indian Navy Sailor 2020 Vacancy Details

Direct Entry Petty Officer

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Matric Recruit (MR)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Sailor 2020 Posts

Educational Qualification

Direct Entry Petty Officer

Educational Qualification

12th passed in any stream or Equivalent examination

Sports Proficiency

Team Games - Should have participated at International /National/State level at junior /senior level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.

Individual Events -Should have attained a minimum of 6th position in Nationals (seniors) or 3rd position in National (juniors) or 3rd position in the Inter University meets.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

Educational Qualification

10+2 qualified in any stream or Equivalent examination

Sports Proficiency

Should have participated at International/National/State level or represented a University in the Inter University tournament.

Matric Recruit (MR)

Educational Qualification

10th passed

Sports Proficiency

Should have participated at International/National/State level tournament

Age Limit:

Direct Entry Petty Officer – 17 to 22 Years

SSR/MR - 17 to 21 Years

Selection Process for Sailor Posts through Sports Quota

Selection will be done on the basis of trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Sailor 2020 Jobs



The eligble candidates can send their applications to The Secretary, Indian Navy Sports Control Board, 7th Floor, Chankya Bhavan, Integrated Headquarters, Mod (Navy), New Delhi 110021 on or before 26 January 2020.

Indian Navy Sailor Notification PDF and Application Form

