Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Assistant Posts: Application Invited for Ministry of Railway Group B Jobs

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, Headquarters of Western Naval Command, Mumbai has invited application for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant. Eligible and interested can apply in the prescribed format within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021).

Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 26 December to 01 January 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application - within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021)

Indian Navy Vacancy Details

Scientific Assistant - 14 Posts

UR - 6

OBC - 3

SC - 2

ST - 2

EWS - 1

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

B.Sc Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Electronics or Oceanography with two years’ experience in the following fields :

Material (Metal, Metal alloys, rubber analysis and testing techniques) OR

Machinery noise and vibration movements, analysis and reduction techniques OR

Chemical analysis of Oils, Lubricants, electrolytes and water, etc. OR

Study and analysis of corrosion process and mitigation techniques.

Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Age Limit:

30 Years

Selection Process for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam. All provisionally selected candidates will be called for Document Verification.

Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern:

Subject Maximum Marks General English 10 Numerical Aptitude 10 General Intelligence, Awareness and Reasoning 10 Science and Technology 20 Awareness in relevant Trade 50 Total 100

How to apply for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021).

Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF