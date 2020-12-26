Indian Navy Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Assistant Posts: Application Invited for Ministry of Railway Group B Jobs

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy, Headquarters of Western Naval Command, Mumbai has invited application for recruitment to the post of Scientific Assistant. Eligible and interested can apply in the prescribed format within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021).
Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated 26 December to 01 January 2021.
Important Dates
Last date for submission of online application - within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021)
Indian Navy Vacancy Details
Scientific Assistant - 14 Posts
- UR - 6
- OBC - 3
- SC - 2
- ST - 2
- EWS - 1
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Posts
Educational Qualification:
B.Sc Degree in Physics or Chemistry or Electronics or Oceanography with two years’ experience in the following fields :
- Material (Metal, Metal alloys, rubber analysis and testing techniques) OR
- Machinery noise and vibration movements, analysis and reduction techniques OR
- Chemical analysis of Oils, Lubricants, electrolytes and water, etc. OR
- Study and analysis of corrosion process and mitigation techniques.
Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Age Limit:
30 Years
Selection Process for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of written exam. All provisionally selected candidates will be called for Document Verification.
Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern:
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
General English
|
10
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
10
|
General Intelligence, Awareness and Reasoning
|
10
|
Science and Technology
|
20
|
Awareness in relevant Trade
|
50
|
Total
|
100
How to apply for Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format within 21 days of publication of advertisement of employment newspaper (16 January 2021).
Indian Navy Scientific Assistant Recruitment Notification PDF